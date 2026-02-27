Watch Live
VILE RAPIST Rapist jailed for 10 years after DNA links him to Southampton attack

A vile rapist who tried to pin his crime on family members has finally been...

Published: 1:12 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 12:35 am February 28, 2026

A vile rapist who tried to pin his crime on family members has finally been locked up for a decade after a DNA match exposed him more than two years later.

Hotak’s sick attack caught on CCTV

Musafar Hotak, 25, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court after being found guilty of raping a woman in her 20s on the night of 12 July 2022. The victim was separated from her friends and drunk when Hotak approached her in a park near a nightclub.

CCTV showed Hotak leading the woman away from the city centre to a relative’s flat where he was staying. Despite her repeated pleas to stop, he violently raped her in a terrifying assault. The brave victim escaped minutes later, got help from a passer-by and called 999. She was taken to a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, where forensic swabs were taken.

Denial, lies and a desperate blame game

Hotak repeatedly changed his story. At first, he denied being the man on the CCTV footage. Then, he tried to blame relatives, all of whom police ruled out.

He finally admitted to being in the footage and accepted his DNA matched. But then he switched defence again, claiming the sex was consensual— a claim shot down by strong victim testimony and evidence.

CPS slams attacker and praises victim’s courage

“This was a terrifying and traumatic attack on a young woman who was only trying to get home safely after a night out with friends,” said Elizabeth Medland of the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Musafar Hotak exploited her, ignored her protests, and violated her when she was unable to protect herself.”

“The victim’s powerful witness statement was key to securing a conviction. Today’s sentence shows the CPS will fight tirelessly to prosecute those who prey on women.”

Justice served at last

  • Hotak was found guilty of rape under the Sexual Offences Act 2003
  • Also convicted of assault by penetration
  • Sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Southampton’s courts have made it clear: rapists who think they can get away with terrorising vulnerable women will face the full force of the law.

