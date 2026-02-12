Brutal Attack in Sneinton

Omran Ahmed, 37, was locked up after raping two women less than 15 months apart. His first victim was attacked at a Sneinton address on 20 December 2023. Ahmed punched her repeatedly during the savage assault.

Denials and DNA Evidence

Initially, Ahmed denied any sexual contact during his first police interview. But when confronted with damning DNA evidence months later, he changed his story, claiming he was asleep and had no memory of the incident.

Second Attack While on Bail

While out on Crown Court bail waiting trial, Ahmed struck again. On 20 March 2025, he raped another woman in Forest Fields after being introduced by a mutual friend. Despite clear evidence, he lied through his third police interview.

Justice Served at Nottingham Crown Court

Ahmed was remanded into custody and kept protesting innocence until September 2025. A jury found him guilty of raping both women and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his first victim.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Ahmed, from Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, was jailed for an extended 20 years.