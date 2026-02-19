Watch Live
CONVICTED RAPIST Rapist repeatedly booked the Paddington hotel to lure victims with fake job offers

  A predator who tricked a woman into a brutal rape by promising work at...

Published: 7:05 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 7:05 pm February 19, 2026

 

A predator who tricked a woman into a brutal rape by promising work at a Paddington hotel may have targeted dozens more, police warn. Gurwinder Singh, 37, booked rooms at the same hotel over 100 times in just eight months, raising fears of a wider crime spree.

Faked job offer ends in horrific attack

Singh, an Indian national, promised a woman a job caring for an injured sportsman. Instead, on 21 June last year, he stripped, demanded a massage, then raped and violently assaulted her when she refused.

Luckily, the woman escaped and was helped by passersby. Singh then threatened her, claiming the attack was filmed and warning that he would make it “go viral” if she went to the police.

But the brave victim reported the crime the very next day, leading to Singh’s arrest at the same hotel on 11 August. Police uncovered his disturbing pattern of booking rooms there repeatedly, signalling he may have preyed on many more women.

WhatsApp messages reveal chilling grooming tactics

Met officers examined Singh’s phones and found WhatsApp chats where he lured multiple women with identical false promises of work. Detectives say the scale of his offending “may be much wider” than the single case that went to court.

Detective Constable Lydia Webb praised the victim’s courage. “It is thanks to her bravery that Singh has been convicted and is unable to cause further harm,” she said.

Convicted rapist held ahead of sentencing

At Southwark Crown Court, Singh was found guilty of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration, and several counts of sexual assault and common assault. Judge Chris Hehir remanded him in custody ahead of his sentencing on 15 April.

DC Webb urged other victims to come forward, especially women in the Southall and Hayes Indian communities who may have been contacted by Singh via WhatsApp. “We want to reassure survivors their reports will be handled sensitively, with compassion and anonymity guaranteed for life,” she emphasised.

Police hunt for more victims

  • Singh’s 100-plus hotel bookings from December 2024 to August 2025 suggest repeated abuse at the Paddington location.
  • Officers believe the known crimes only scratch the surface of Singh’s predatory behaviour.
  • Women who had WhatsApp contact with Singh offering fake job opportunities are urged to speak up.
  • Police are treating all information with the utmost sensitivity and seriousness.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 quoting reference 3916/16FEB26. The investigation remains open as detectives aim to uncover the full extent of Singh’s appalling offences.

