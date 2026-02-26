Two local men have been slammed with prison time for running a drug supply racket in Reading. Michael Shackleford, 39, and Scott Barnes, 38, were locked up last week at Reading Crown Court.

Crack and Heroin Supply Nets Heavy Jail Terms

Shackleford, from Portman Road, copped four years and two months inside. Barnes, of Basingstoke Road, was handed three years and four months for pushing drugs on the streets.

Drugs, Phones, and a Knife Taken Off the Streets

The court ordered the destruction of stash seized during the crackdown — illegal drugs, mobile phones, a weapon, and £110 in cash linked to their crimes.

Guilty Pleas End Their Run

On 3 October 2025, Shackleford admitted to supplying crack cocaine and heroin, carrying a bladed article in public, and handling criminal property.

On 16 January 2026, Barnes pleaded guilty to similar charges involving drug supply and possession of criminal property.

Both men face substantial jail time for flooding Reading’s streets with dangerous drugs.

More news from Basingstoke