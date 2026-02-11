Watch Live
Reading Man Jailed for Horrific Domestic Abuse

A Reading man has been locked up for over three years after subjecting his former...

Published: 6:04 am February 11, 2026
Updated: 6:04 am February 11, 2026

A Reading man has been locked up for over three years after subjecting his former partner to relentless violence and control. Michel Yanni, 47, was sentenced to three years and two months at Reading Crown Court on January 30.

Shocking Abuse Spanning More Than Two Years

Yanni pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour alongside intentional strangulation. The charges came just as his trial was set to begin on November 24 last year.

For more than two years, Yanni terrorised a woman in her forties with repeated abuse. The harrowing incidents culminated in a violent attack in August 2023 at their shared home in Reading.

Brutal Attack Left Victim Scarred and Injured

  • Yanni punched the victim in the face multiple times.
  • He grabbed her phone to stop her from calling the police.
  • He placed his hand around her neck, choking her and cutting off her air supply.

The victim endured multiple black eyes, severe bruising, scars, and a broken finger as a result of the assault.

The Thames Valley Police investigation led to Yanni’s swift conviction, delivering some justice after the harrowing ordeal.

Watch Live