The family of a woman found dead at a property in Dartmouth have paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved mother, daughter, sister and aunt, describing her as the “kindest soul”.

Rebecca Grass, 46, was found dead at an address in Newcomen Road on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Her family have now spoken publicly about their loss, remembering Becky as someone whose kindness and friendship touched the lives of those around her.

In a tribute released on Monday, 2 November, her family said:

“The sudden and tragic loss of Becky is something we, as her family, cannot describe nor come to terms with. “Becky was a precious mother, daughter, sister, and aunty whose light touched all our lives, and her memory will forever bring love and hope to our hearts. “We ask that everyone who knew and cared for Becky as we did remember her as we do as the kindest soul, and an example to us all of true friendship. “As our family comes to terms with its grief at this difficult time, we ask for privacy and your respect to allow us to mourn this tragedy.”

Man charged with murder following Dartmouth death

Luke Rigby, 38, of Newcomen Road, Dartmouth, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Grass.

He also faces six further charges related to the same incident: assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault by beating, a racially aggravated public order offence and assault on an emergency worker.

Rigby is next due to appear before Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

The criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

Family appeal for help to give Becky a special send-off

Rebecca’s family have also appealed for support with arrangements to give her a special farewell.

In a message shared with the media, they said:

“We would appeal to anyone wishing to help us give Becky a special send off to support a GoFundMe page set up on Facebook in Becky’s honour.”

The family have asked for their fundraising appeal to be included in media reports. A direct fundraising page URL has not yet been independently verified.