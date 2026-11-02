Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Dartmouth mother Rebecca Grass as man faces murder charge

The family of a woman found dead at a property in Dartmouth have paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved mother, daughter, sister and aunt, describing her as the “kindest soul”.

Rebecca Grass, 46, was found dead at an address in Newcomen Road on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Her family have now spoken publicly about their loss, remembering Becky as someone whose kindness and friendship touched the lives of those around her.

In a tribute released on Monday, 2 November, her family said:

“The sudden and tragic loss of Becky is something we, as her family, cannot describe nor come to terms with.

“Becky was a precious mother, daughter, sister, and aunty whose light touched all our lives, and her memory will forever bring love and hope to our hearts.

“We ask that everyone who knew and cared for Becky as we did remember her as we do as the kindest soul, and an example to us all of true friendship.

“As our family comes to terms with its grief at this difficult time, we ask for privacy and your respect to allow us to mourn this tragedy.”

Man charged with murder following Dartmouth death

Luke Rigby, 38, of Newcomen Road, Dartmouth, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Grass.

He also faces six further charges related to the same incident: assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault by beating, a racially aggravated public order offence and assault on an emergency worker.

Rigby is next due to appear before Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

The criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

Family appeal for help to give Becky a special send-off

Rebecca’s family have also appealed for support with arrangements to give her a special farewell.

In a message shared with the media, they said:

“We would appeal to anyone wishing to help us give Becky a special send off to support a GoFundMe page set up on Facebook in Becky’s honour.”

The family have asked for their fundraising appeal to be included in media reports. A direct fundraising page URL has not yet been independently verified.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TIKTOKER BANNED Driver jailed after TikTok videos played on phone during crash that paralysed firefighter

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

UK News

FOOLISH Young Bob claims French police seized gas mask while filming Paris protests

UK News, US News

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Attempted Murder Arrest After Range Rover Hits Two Men at Brighton Marina

National News

SENDING MESSAGES US man jailed for stalking victim after flying from Boston to Gatwick Airport

National News
Man seriously injured in Paignton stabbing as police hunt suspect

HALLOWEEN ATTACK Five injured in Halloween assault in Chandler’s Ford as police launch investigation

UK News
Gravesend House Fire Sparks Urgent Kitchen Safety Warning from Kent Fire and Rescue

ARSON PROBE LAUCHED Four dogs die and three people injured in suspicious vehicle fire in Rochester

UK News
Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

HIT BY A BUS Stoke Newington Church Street cordoned off after reports of bus hitting cyclist

UK News

MAN DOWN Tributes pour in for much-loved Bakers Recovery operator Paul Neale following his death

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HEAD TEACHER MURDERED Headteacher dragged beneath car for more than a mile murdered as family pay heartbreaking tribute

UK News

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

FATAL COLLISION Man in his 50s killed after being hit by car outside Folkestone pub as police appeal for witnesses

UK News

VIOLENT ATTACK Horse reportedly injured and violence at Kent Hounds opening meet in Doddington

UK News

ICING AND WEATHER Radar analysis suggests Learjet entered storm before Florida crash that killed nine

UK News
Watch Live