A dangerous driver has been locked up following a high-speed police pursuit in Dartford.

80mph Chase on Wrong Side of Road

Officers spotted Kane Dugbo behind the wheel of a Mercedes near the Princes Road interchange at 3am on 26 September 2023. He was told to stop after the car had caught police attention previously.

Instead, Dugbo floored it — hitting 80mph, twice the speed limit. He recklessly sped onto the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing other motorists during the chase.

Crash, Foot Escape, DNA Leads To Guilty Plea

The pursuit ended when Dugbo smashed into roadside barriers and came to rest in an overgrown field near Watling Street. He abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot.

Despite a patrol search turning up nothing, police identified Dugbo thanks to DNA on the deployed airbag. The 35-year-old from Weston Road, Strood, was charged and later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Maidstone Crown Court.

Dodger Gets 18 Months Behind Bars

On Monday, 23 February, Dugbo was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was banned from driving for 21 months and must pass an extended test before regaining his licence.

“Dugbo’s reckless driving could have caused serious injury to fellow motorists and the pursuing officers,” said PC Damien Edwards. “Solid investigative work allowed us to ID him despite fleeing. This case proves that no matter how far you run, the law catches up with you.”

