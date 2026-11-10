Reform UK councillors in Portsmouth have come under renewed criticism over their opposition to plans to honour the city’s RNLI lifeboat volunteers, as councillors met to consider granting the station the Freedom of the City.

The dispute resurfaced during an extraordinary meeting of Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday 10 November 2026, called to consider formally awarding the civic honour to Portsmouth Lifeboat Station at Eastney.

A social media post during the meeting claimed that Reform councillors were refusing to support the recognition, with only seven members of the group reportedly present at one stage and another said to have left the chamber.

The attendance claim has not been independently verified.

The latest controversy follows a previous council debate in October, when Reform UK councillors opposed a motion supporting the RNLI and asking the authority to consider the Freedom of the City award.

Council Meets to Honour Lifeboat Volunteers

Tuesday’s extraordinary council meeting was scheduled to begin at 2pm in the Council Chamber at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The agenda contained a formal proposal to confer the Freedom of the City upon Portsmouth Lifeboat Station in recognition of generations of volunteers who have risked their lives rescuing people at sea.

The proposed resolution stated:

“Portsmouth City Council confers the Freedom of the City upon Portsmouth Lifeboat Station of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, in recognition of the eminent services rendered to the city by its volunteer crews, past and present, in saving lives at sea.”

The proposal also called for a sealed resolution to be presented to the station and arrangements made for its formal admission to the Freedom of the City.

The honour is one of the highest civic distinctions available to the council.

Reform UK Previously Opposed RNLI Motion

The disagreement follows a heated debate at Portsmouth City Council on 13 October, when councillors voted on a motion expressing support for the RNLI and recommending that the station be considered for the civic honour.

The motion followed reports of threats, harassment and intimidation directed at lifeboat volunteers after crews helped rescue people crossing the English Channel.

During that meeting, Reform UK group leader Councillor Emily Strudwick said her group supported the principle of recognising the RNLI but objected to what it considered political commentary within the motion.

She said:

“As a group we would like to support the motion.”

Councillor Strudwick proposed an amendment removing elements of the motion, including its criticism of descriptions of the RNLI as a taxi service for migrants.

She argued that residents were entitled to express opinions about immigration policy while making clear that threats or aggression towards lifeboat volunteers were unacceptable.

The amendment was defeated.

The original motion was subsequently approved by 25 votes to 11, with one abstention.

Lifeboat Crews Subjected to Threats and Abuse

The proposed honour follows reports that RNLI volunteers and their families faced abuse after lifeboats brought people rescued from the Channel ashore at Eastney and Gosport.

During the October debate, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson read from correspondence describing the impact on volunteers.

The council heard allegations that crew members had been confronted in public, had their names circulated online and had experienced suspicious activity near the lifeboat station.

Children of some volunteers were also reportedly bullied at school because of their parents’ involvement with the RNLI.

The incidents prompted serious concerns about the safety and wellbeing of the charity’s volunteers.

The motion argued that disagreements over immigration policy should not be directed at crews carrying out lifesaving duties.

Debate Over Immigration and Lifeboat Rescues

The controversy has developed against a wider political dispute over the arrival of small boats in Portsmouth.

Reform UK councillors have previously questioned whether the city should be used as a location for bringing people rescued at sea ashore.

The group has argued that the responsibility for immigration arrangements lies with the Government rather than RNLI volunteers.

Other councillors have emphasised that lifeboat crews have a duty to rescue anyone in danger at sea, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.

The RNLI is an independent charity whose volunteers respond to emergencies at sea, including people in distress in the English Channel.

Outcome of Freedom of the City Meeting Awaited

The formal agenda for Tuesday’s meeting confirms that councillors were due to consider granting the honour to Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.

However, the social media account of Reform councillors’ conduct does not establish the outcome of the meeting or the final voting figures.

The council’s confirmed decision and any recorded votes will determine whether the council has formally approved the honour.