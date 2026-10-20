A registered sex offender has been jailed for 17 years after raping and sexually abusing two teenage girls from Maidstone.

Kieran Chadwick-Tattersall, 34, of Standen Grove, Sittingbourne, targeted the two girls between June and September 2024 when they were both aged 15.

Kent Police said he first contacted each victim separately through social media before using his car to take them to secluded locations, where he raped them and forced them to engage in sexual activity.

Victims groomed with cash and gifts

Police said Chadwick-Tattersall used money and gifts as part of the grooming process.

He also threatened one of the girls, telling her he would contact her parents if she stopped meeting him.

The offences came to light after Chadwick-Tattersall was arrested in Nottingham in November 2024 over a separate matter.

During that investigation, officers examined his mobile phone and uncovered evidence relating to the offences in Kent.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with a number of offences including rape, false imprisonment, sexual activity with a child and sexual communication with a child.

17-year prison sentence

Chadwick-Tattersall admitted the charges and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, 19 October 2026.

He was jailed for 17 years and will serve a further four years on licence following his release.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Joseph Parrish said Chadwick-Tattersall had demonstrated the danger he posed to children and praised the courage of the two victims for helping bring him to justice.

He said: “The victims’ courage and bravery has helped to ensure he is locked up and cannot harm any other children.”

The identities of both victims are legally protected for life and must not be published.