SWIFT JUSTICE Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Web Activity with Private Browsing

Published: 11:44 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:44 am February 25, 2026

A registered sex offender from Gillingham has landed behind bars for breaking the rules by using private browsing on the internet.

Strict Conditions Broken

Malcom Nix, 66, was convicted of sexual offences against children in 2015. Since then, he’s been bound by an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). One key rule: any device he uses to go online must show his full browsing history.

Officers Catch Nix Red-Handed

During a routine check on 9 September 2025, officers knocked on Nix’s door. He refused entry but handed over his mobile phone for inspection. Scanning the device, they discovered he was using private browsing mode—an outright violation of his SHPO.

Swift Justice Served

Nix was charged the very next day and remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced on 18 February to 13 months behind bars. His SHPO remains in place indefinitely.

“We regularly visit registered sex offenders to make sure they stick to conditions designed to protect our communities,” said PC Areolito Gashi. “Nix’s actions showed he’s still a danger to children. Once discovered, he was quickly arrested and made to face the court.”

