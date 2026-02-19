Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Religious hate crime in England and Wales hits record high

Religious hate crimes soared to an all-time high in 2025, sparking a government crackdown with...

Published: 3:07 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 7:09 pm February 19, 2026

Religious hate crimes soared to an all-time high in 2025, sparking a government crackdown with £73.4 million pledged to beef up security at places of worship. This massive funding boost targets Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other faith communities for 2026-2027.

Muslims and Jews hit hardest by hate crimes

Almost half (45%) of religious hate crimes in 2025 targeted Muslims, while Jewish people suffered the highest proportion relative to their population. Antisemitic incidents surged to the second-highest level ever recorded, according to data from the Community Security Trust (CST).

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “We are ensuring record funding to protect faith communities all across the UK. This goes further than cameras and alarms, it’s about restoring peace of mind and sending the message: religious persecution and intolerance has no place in Britain.”

Where the cash is going

  • Mosques and Muslim centres: The Protective Security for Mosques Scheme bags a whopping £40 million – the biggest slice of the pot. Mosques, Muslim schools, and community centres can apply at any time via the Home Office.
  • Jewish institutions: The Jewish Community Protective Security Grant, run by the CST, gets £28.4 million to secure synagogues, schools, and community hubs. This runs separately and has its own application process.
  • Other faith sites: Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and others receive a £1.5 million increase, topping out at £5 million total. However, these groups must wait for the next application window opening later in 2026.

Government vows tough stance on religious hatred

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood declared: “Nobody should be forced to live a smaller life in this country because of their faith. The funding we have announced today will protect places of worship, faith-based schools and community centres across the country. This government will never tolerate religious hatred or intimidation.”

The money will bankroll CCTV, floodlights, fencing, alarms, and security staff at vulnerable sites. Police are ramping up patrols in hotspots and have been granted extra powers to tackle repeat protests and religious hate crimes.

This funding plan locks in a £10 million uplift for Jewish and Muslim protective schemes, first announced by the Prime Minister last October, maintaining record support levels instead of reverting to old budgets.

How to apply

Faith groups must apply through their designated routes:

  • Muslim organisations: rolling applications viathe  Home Office for the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme.
  • Jewish groups: apply through the CST’s dedicated grant.
  • Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other faiths: await the next application window opening later this year for the Places of Worship Protective Security Scheme.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Why Some UK Players Turn to Non Gamstop Casino – Risk Realities and Regulation

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Traffic Nightmare on Kent’s A2 as Lorry Fire Shuts Major Route

UK News
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays

DELAYS EXPECTED A2 Westbound SHUT After Lorry Blaze Sparks Carriageway Closure

UK News

SKATE PARK ATTACK Man Killed and Teen Critically Injured in Northampton Skate Park stabbing

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Officer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

HGV Driver Arrested After Deadly Hit-and-Run in Halifax

UK News

KILLER JAILED Knife Killer Jackson Uwagboe Gets Life for Brutal Lewisham Murder

UK News
Donald Trump Poised for Victory in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

BOLD MOVE Trump Slams UK’s 100-Year Chagos Lease, Warns US May Use Diego Garcia Against Iran

US News

HAMPSTER BAN Greggs “Hamster” Thief Caught After 38 Sneaky Raids

UK News

DRUGS QUEEN JAILED EncroChat Drugs Queen Jailed for Four Years After Blowing £100,000 on Botox, Designer Clothes and Gambling

UK News

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Chaos on A303: Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Road in Hampshire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Croydon Stabbing

UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Croydon Stabbing

UK News

MURDER SHOCKER Dad Shot Dead in ‘Petty Revenge’ Vendetta

UK News

Dad Shot Dead in ‘Petty Revenge’ Vendetta

UK News

US Senator Graham: Saudi Arabia is moving backwards

Breaking News

US Senator Graham: Saudi Arabia is moving backwards

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

MAJOR FRAUD Shock Fraud Scandal Hits 2025 Cannes Film Festival

UK News

Shock Fraud Scandal Hits 2025 Cannes Film Festival

UK News

CROYDON BUS CRASH Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Breaking News

Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Breaking News

KINGS STATEMENT King Charles Breaks Silence: “Law Must Take Its Course” After Prince Andrew’s Arrest

Breaking News

King Charles Breaks Silence: “Law Must Take Its Course” After Prince Andrew’s Arrest

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News

King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News
Watch Live