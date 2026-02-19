Religious hate crime in England and Wales hits record high

Religious hate crimes soared to an all-time high in 2025, sparking a government crackdown with £73.4 million pledged to beef up security at places of worship. This massive funding boost targets Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other faith communities for 2026-2027.

Muslims and Jews hit hardest by hate crimes

Almost half (45%) of religious hate crimes in 2025 targeted Muslims, while Jewish people suffered the highest proportion relative to their population. Antisemitic incidents surged to the second-highest level ever recorded, according to data from the Community Security Trust (CST).

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “We are ensuring record funding to protect faith communities all across the UK. This goes further than cameras and alarms, it’s about restoring peace of mind and sending the message: religious persecution and intolerance has no place in Britain.”

Where the cash is going

Mosques and Muslim centres: The Protective Security for Mosques Scheme bags a whopping £40 million – the biggest slice of the pot. Mosques, Muslim schools, and community centres can apply at any time via the Home Office.

The Jewish Community Protective Security Grant, run by the CST, gets £28.4 million to secure synagogues, schools, and community hubs. This runs separately and has its own application process.

Other faith sites: Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and others receive a £1.5 million increase, topping out at £5 million total. However, these groups must wait for the next application window opening later in 2026.

Government vows tough stance on religious hatred

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood declared: “Nobody should be forced to live a smaller life in this country because of their faith. The funding we have announced today will protect places of worship, faith-based schools and community centres across the country. This government will never tolerate religious hatred or intimidation.”

The money will bankroll CCTV, floodlights, fencing, alarms, and security staff at vulnerable sites. Police are ramping up patrols in hotspots and have been granted extra powers to tackle repeat protests and religious hate crimes.

This funding plan locks in a £10 million uplift for Jewish and Muslim protective schemes, first announced by the Prime Minister last October, maintaining record support levels instead of reverting to old budgets.

How to apply

Faith groups must apply through their designated routes: