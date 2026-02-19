Watch Live
Religious Hate Crimes Hit Record Highs in 2025

Religious hate crimes in England and Wales have hit a record-breaking high in 2025, prompting...

Published: 1:29 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 8:30 pm February 19, 2026
Met Police Investigate Hate Crime After Swastikas Painted at Hackney Children’s Playground

Religious hate crimes in England and Wales have hit a record-breaking high in 2025, prompting a £73.4 million government crackdown to safeguard places of worship across all faiths in 2026-2027.

Muslims and Jews Targeted the Most

Shocking new figures show Muslims suffered 45% of all religious hate attacks last year. Jewish communities weren’t spared either, with antisemitic incidents soaring to the second-highest on record, according to the Community Security Trust (CST).

“We are ensuring record funding to protect faith communities all across the UK,” said Chancellor Rachel Reeves. “This goes further than cameras and alarms, it’s about restoring peace of mind and sending a message: religious persecution has no place in Britain.”

Massive Cash Injection for Mosques, Synagogues and More

  • £40 million is set aside for the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, supporting mosques, Muslim schools, and community hubs. Applications are open now via the Home Office.
  • £28.4 million goes to the Jewish Community Protective Security Grant, run by CST, helping synagogues, Jewish schools, and centres. This fund runs separately from the mosque scheme.
  • £5 million allocated for the Places of Worship Protective Security Scheme, which covers Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other faith sites. That’s a £1.5 million boost on last year, with applications opening later in 2026.

Government and Police Step Up Security

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood vowed: “Nobody should be forced to live a smaller life in this country because of their faith.” The funding will protect places of worship, schools, and community centres with upgraded CCTV, perimeter fencing, intruder alarms, floodlights, and on-site security staff.

Police have also ramped up patrols in vulnerable hotspots and gained new powers to tackle persistent intimidating protests. Following a £10 million boost in 2025, this latest funding keeps protection measures at record highs.

Police investigations into religious hate crimes are intensifying, creating a hard-hitting two-pronged defence on the frontline.

How to Apply for Security Grants

  • Muslim organisations can apply anytime via rolling submissions to the Home Office for mosque security funding.
  • Jewish groups must go through the CST’s dedicated programme.
  • Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other faith communities should prepare for the 2026 application window for their protective security scheme. Watch for official Home Office announcements.

