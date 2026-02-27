Watch Live
UNLAWFUAK KILLING Tragic Valentine’s Day Shooting: Lisa “Taken Too Soon” by Husband’s Violence

Lisa will be “loved forever” after her shocking murder on Valentine’s Day 2025, tributes revealed....

Published: 5:33 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 9:37 pm February 27, 2026

Lisa will be “loved forever” after her shocking murder on Valentine’s Day 2025, tributes revealed. She was shot twice in the neck by her husband, Edward Smith, in the car park of The Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt. Edward later took his own life.

Beloved Mum and Family Woman Remembered

Friends and family have flooded the memorial with flowers, balloons, and heartfelt messages. Lisa, a “wonderful mum” to children aged 21 and 10, was described as “one in a million.”

“Our love and prayers are with your family, especially your boys and granddaughter. May they continue to know the love you always showed them. May your light continue to shine as bright as it always has.”

One mourner told reporters: “She was a beautiful woman and a wonderful mum. They had just welcomed a granddaughter. They had everything going for them. I just can’t understand what happened. They were so happy.”

Desperate Escape Attempts End in Tragedy

At the inquest, it was heard that Lisa had tried to leave Edward. Earlier on February 14, she told her sister she was leaving him. She even took a train from their Slough home to stay with family in Kent. Lisa was picked up at Orpington station by friends and her sister before heading to the pub.

Edward tracked her down, an argument erupted, and the fatal shots were fired in the pub car park.

Coroner Rules Death as Unlawful Killing

The coroner officially ruled Lisa’s death an unlawful killing. Her son, Teejay, paid a touching tribute: “My dear old mum, never be another to walk in her shoes, the best.”

This brutal ending to what should have been a day of love has left a tight-knit community shattered, with many still asking: how did this happy family fall apart so suddenly?

