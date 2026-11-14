A Royal Caribbean cruise ship reportedly made an unscheduled stop in the US Virgin Islands following a medical emergency involving a passenger, with people on board claiming several medical incidents occurred during the voyage.

Rhapsody of the Seas attracted attention when it reportedly arrived at St Croix outside its scheduled itinerary. Social media posts described ambulance activity at the port.

Passenger describes emergency announcement

One passenger, Jennifer Ashby, claimed the captain had announced at approximately 9.30am that the ship would be heading to St. Croix following a medical emergency.

She wrote: “I’m on the ship. Captain announced around 930 am that we had an emergency with a passenger and we would be going to st croix and the trip would take a couple of hours.”

Ashby said the ship remained in port for approximately two hours. She also claimed a previous medical diversion to St. Thomas and two other ambulance transfers during port calls. The claims have not been independently confirmed.

Another person claiming to be on board said the ship had also made an emergency stop during the cruise.

There has been no official confirmation of a death. The absence of ambulance sirens does not establish a patient’s condition.

Royal Caribbean itinerary

Royal Caribbean’s published itinerary confirms the vessel departed San Juan on 7 November for a seven-night Southern Caribbean voyage, with a scheduled call at St. Croix on 9 November, a sea day on 13 November and a return to San Juan on 14 November.

An additional St. Croix call on the sea day would have been outside the original itinerary.

It is not yet confirmed how many passengers required medical attention or whether anyone was taken to hospital. Royal Caribbean and port officials have not independently confirmed the reported additional diversion.