Richard Hammond says he turned down an offer to lead the BBC’s new Top Gear, after Gordon Ramsay was announced as the programme’s next host.

Hammond told BBC Radio 4’s PM that he did not want to “drag it back to what it was”. He said the show should take a different direction when it returns in 2028.

Ramsay to lead the reboot

The BBC confirmed Ramsay’s appointment on Wednesday. The chef will front a new version of the motoring series, which was paused after former presenter Freddie Flintoff was seriously injured during filming in 2022.

The BBC has not yet announced the other presenters. It says the programme will return in 2028, with its Dunsfold test track and The Stig among the features expected to return.

Hammond joked that Ramsay’s interests included “cooking, swearing, big watches and cars”. He said he hoped the new series would reflect changes in the car industry.

Hammond’s crash

Hammond suffered serious head injuries in 2006 when a jet-powered dragster crashed at Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire. He was placed in a coma and later returned to presenting.

Asked about the show’s history of dangerous stunts, he said he and Flintoff had both “had our moment” and that the programme could now move in another direction.