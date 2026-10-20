A road closure remains in place near Turkey Street and Hertford Road in Enfield following the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man at a nearby pub.

Residents reported the closure was still in place on Tuesday, with access affected around the junction leading from Turkey Street towards Hertford Road.

The continuing police activity follows a shooting at a pub on Hertford Road on Monday night.

Police were called at around 9.30pm and found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite treatment from emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder investigation continues

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and released a CCTV image of a person they want to identify and speak to in connection with the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

A crime scene has remained in place while officers carry out forensic examinations and other enquiries.

Police have previously appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7050/19OCT26, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.