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CON MEN Rogue traders jailed after elderly Canterbury couple conned out of £55,000

Two rogue traders who targeted an elderly Canterbury couple with false claims that their home needed major repairs have been jailed.

Benjamin Kelly, 24, and John Cassidy, 53, both of Plains Avenue, Maidstone, conned the couple, who are in their eighties, out of around £55,000 between August and September 2025.

Kent Police said the pair deliberately targeted the victims because of their vulnerability.

 

£40 repair spiralled into £55,000 scam

The couple were first approached at their home on 27 August 2025 by Kelly and Cassidy, who claimed to work for a business called Impact Roofing.

They initially agreed to pay £40 for work to repair loose ridge tiles.

After carrying out the work, Kelly showed the couple footage and a broken tile and claimed further problems had been discovered.

The costs then escalated dramatically.

Police said the victims were persuaded to pay for an entirely new roof and extensive groundworks after being falsely told their home had suffered structural damage because of its proximity to a railway line.

Around £55,000 was eventually paid for work police said was unnecessary.

Voice messages revealed targeting of couple

Investigators recovered voice messages in which Kelly described the couple as “the best people” because of their lack of family support and the area in which they lived.

In one message, he referred to quoting £42,500 for the roof and said the victims immediately produced an £18,000 cheque.

Kent Police said Kelly and Cassidy collected the cheques while other men carried out the work.

Police called after suspicious activity

The scam was uncovered after police received a report about two suspicious men on 29 September 2025.

Officers attended the property, spoke to the residents and discovered the extent of the fraud.

Kelly and Cassidy were arrested and later charged with fraud by false representation.

Both pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court.

On Friday, 16 October 2026, Kelly was jailed for three years, while Cassidy received a sentence of three years and four months.

Detective Constable Jessica Grigson said: “The tactics employed by Benjamin Kelly and John Cassidy were aimed at scaring residents into paying overinflated prices for work that was not needed.

“They were ruthless in their behaviour.”

Police are reminding residents not to agree to unexpected doorstep work, to obtain written quotations and to independently check traders before handing over money.

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