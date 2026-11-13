A suspected chemical and gas leak at a Rolls-Royce factory in Derby triggered a major emergency response, with residents ordered to remain indoors and several roads closed for hours.

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews descended on the company’s Raynesway site on Thursday afternoon (12 November) after alarms were activated inside the facility.

A 300-metre safety cordon was established around the factory, while people living nearby in Alvaston were urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

The restrictions were lifted at approximately 9.45pm after emergency services brought the incident under control.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was not nuclear-related and that all employees had been accounted for.

Emergency crews called to Rolls-Royce factory

The emergency response began shortly after 4pm, with firefighters joined by police officers and paramedics.

Rolls-Royce said the suspected leak involved a product used in its manufacturing process and was confined to the main production area.

A company spokesperson said:

We were in the process of rectifying the situation when the alarms went off.

Staff were instructed to remain inside the building as a precaution.

The spokesperson explained that the large emergency-service response was standard procedure whenever alarms were activated at the site.

Roads closed around Raynesway and Alvaston

Several major routes around the factory were shut while emergency crews assessed the potential danger.

The closures affected Royal Scot Way, Harrow Street, Pride Park Way between Derby Audi and the London Road roundabout, and London Road between Harrow Street and Meadow Lane.

Residents were advised to remain inside their properties with doors and windows shut.

The restrictions caused disruption for motorists travelling through the eastern side of Derby during Thursday evening.

Fire service confirms incident is over

By 9.45pm, the 300-metre cordon had been removed and the affected roads reopened.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that people living nearby no longer needed to remain indoors.

The fire service thanked local residents and businesses for their cooperation while emergency teams worked to resolve the incident safely.

Responsibility for the site was subsequently handed back to Rolls-Royce.

No nuclear incident, fire service confirms

The Raynesway facility forms part of Rolls-Royce’s nuclear engineering operations, including work connected to the Royal Navy’s submarine programme.

However, emergency services stressed that Thursday’s incident was not nuclear-related.

The precise chemical or gas involved has not been publicly identified in the confirmed reports.

No injuries have been reported in the available official accounts, although the full circumstances surrounding the leak have yet to be established.

The incident prompted a significant precautionary response before the area was declared safe and normal access restored.