VIDEO NARSTY Romanian National Sentencing Delayed Over Dangerous Driving and Theft Charges

Relu Tanase, 35, has had his sentencing postponed at Oxford Crown Court. The Birmingham resident...

Published: 1:56 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:56 am February 20, 2026

Relu Tanase, 35, has had his sentencing postponed at Oxford Crown Court. The Birmingham resident appeared via video link from prison on February 18 but won’t be sentenced until March 11.

Multiple Charges Drip Involving Brewery Mayhem

  • Driving a Nissan Interstar on the A338 at Frilford while disqualified, without third-party insurance, and using a mobile phone (July 22, 2023).
  • Dangerous driving and criminal damage at Hook Norton Brewery (July 13, 2023).
  • Five theft offences from November 2023 through December last year, stealing items including window frames, scrap metal, car parts, a boiler, and a car battery worth £5,270.64.

Sentencing Paused for Pre-Sentence Report

The judge adjourned sentencing to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Tanase, from Fentham Road, Erdington, now awaits the court’s final decision on March 11.

