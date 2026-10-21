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TRIBUTES PAID Rotherham headteacher dies after suffering heart attack at school

A much-loved Rotherham headteacher has died after suffering a heart attack at school last week.

Rachael Booth, headteacher of The Willows School in Thurcroft, collapsed at the school on the morning of 14 October.

Her death was confirmed on Tuesday evening by Warren Carratt, chief executive of Nexus Multi Academy Trust.

He said Mrs Booth had died earlier that day after staff at the school fought to resuscitate her following the medical emergency.

School closes following headteacher’s death

Mr Carratt said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that our beautiful Headteacher, Rachael Booth, passed away earlier today.

“School staff fought so hard to resuscitate Rachael last week, and it is because of their actions that Rachael’s family and friends were able to be with her during her final days.”

He described Mrs Booth as a woman of deep faith and said her loss had devastated the school community.

The Willows School will remain closed for the rest of the week to allow staff time to come to terms with her death.

It is due to reopen to pupils on Monday, 2 November.

‘Inspirational’ headteacher remembered

Mr Carratt said Mrs Booth had made an “immeasurable difference” to children and families during a career in public service.

He said the school community would come together in due course to celebrate her life and the contribution she made to pupils, families and staff at The Willows.

He described her as an “energetic, compassionate and inspirational Headteacher” whose work had touched thousands of lives.

 

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