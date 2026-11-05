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MAJOR BLAZE Rotherhithe warehouse fire: Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackle blaze in south-east London

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a major industrial warehouse fire in Rotherhithe, south-east London.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that crews were responding to the blaze on Thursday morning, 5 November 2026.

The large emergency response has prompted concerns among residents and businesses in the surrounding area as firefighters work to tackle the incident.

London Fire Brigade confirms major warehouse fire

The Brigade announced that eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters had been dispatched to an industrial warehouse in Rotherhithe.

In an initial update, London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at an industrial warehouse in #Rotherhithe.”

Further details about the extent of the blaze and the precise location of the affected building have yet to be confirmed.

The emergency response was reported shortly before 10.30am.

Firefighters respond to industrial building blaze

The incident has prompted a substantial deployment of firefighters and emergency vehicles to the Rotherhithe area.

There has been no official confirmation of any injuries, evacuations or damage to neighbouring properties.

It is also unclear whether surrounding roads have been closed to allow emergency services access.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

Emergency services continue response

London Fire Brigade is expected to provide further details about the incident, including the extent of the damage and whether the fire has been brought under control.

Members of the public are advised to avoid obstructing emergency vehicles and follow any instructions issued by firefighters or police at the scene.

This is a developing incident. Further updates will follow as confirmed information becomes available.

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