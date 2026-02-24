Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

A Manchester employment tribunal has slammed Royal Mail for ignoring its own high-tech systems that could have tailored a shorter route to help a veteran postman with disabilities. The company must pay Darren Williams £12,925 for failing to make proper adjustments.

Postman’s Early Start Helps Manage Autism and Anxiety

Darren Williams, diagnosed with autism and mental health issues in 2022, has worked at Royal Mail since he was 15. For decades, he started his shift at 5am at the Eccles delivery office to avoid crowds and ease his anxiety. This allowed him to finish by 12:42pm, giving him crucial time to care for his ill wife.

Royal Mail’s Change Triggers Breakdown

After returning from sick leave in early 2023, Williams found his route merged with a new start time of 6.45am or 7.30am on Tuesdays. Royal Mail claimed this shift was to cut down on long-term absences.

Williams said: “I DON’T WANT TO CHANGE MY HOURS,” describing feeling harassed by relentless emails and letters from management urging him to accept the new schedule.

The change led to further sick leave as occupational health confirmed the later start would damage his mental well-being.

Judge: Royal Mail’s Tech Could Have Made Reasonable Adjustments

Employment Judge Rhodri McDonald ruled Royal Mail’s advanced walk-design systems were perfectly capable of creating a shorter route starting at 6am, a compromise between Williams’ preferred 5am and Royal Mail’s 6.45am proposal.

The judge said a full 5am start with redistributed hours was unreasonable but adjusting to a 6am start was “achievable” with the company’s technology.

Tribunal Verdict Sends Warning to Employers

The tribunal awarded Williams £12,925 for injury to feelings, citing Royal Mail’s failure to make reasonable adjustments.

Judge McDonald’s ruling highlights the importance of employers using available tech to accommodate disabled staff. The case sets a precedent that ignoring such capabilities can lead to costly consequences.

Royal Mail now faces pressure to stick to the recommended 6am start time and avoid further disputes.