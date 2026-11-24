The RSPCA has appealed for information after doorbell-camera footage appeared to show a man kicking a cat into the road in Halesowen.

What happened

The incident was filmed on Summer Hill on Monday morning. The recording shows a cat on the pavement before it is kicked towards the path of an approaching vehicle.

A local resident who shared the footage said the animal had been returned to its owner and was safe. However, the Stourbridge and District branch of the RSPCA said it had not independently established the cat’s condition.

Latest information

The charity said it had received the video from members of the public and was seeking help identifying the people involved. West Midlands Police is also looking into the incident.

There had been no confirmed arrest or charge when the appeal was reported. Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA’s national helpline on 0300 1234 999.

The Animal Welfare Act 2006 makes causing unnecessary suffering to an animal a criminal offence, but any prosecution would depend on evidence and a formal investigation.