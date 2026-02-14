Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

A Rugeley man has been slammed with a hefty 32-month jail sentence after running an illegal pet shop out of his own home. Robert Gillan, 40, was admitted to multiple serious offences, including running a fraudulent business, neglecting animal welfare, and selling endangered species without the proper paperwork.

Police Bust Led to Shocking Animal Neglect

The shocking discovery came after authorities raided Gillan’s local authority-owned property in 2022. Inside, officers found a number of neglected birds and exotic animals living in poor conditions. These creatures were promptly taken in by Cannock Chase District Council’s environmental health team and have since been safely rehomed.

Wildlife Crime Team Hits Back

PC Darren Wilkes, part of Staffordshire’s rural and wildlife crime unit, praised the tough sentence handed to Gillan. He said:

“I am pleased Gillan has been handed a custodial sentence for his offending and hope it sends a message to others who put financial gain before the welfare of animals.” “This case shows how vital it is for anyone handling exotic animals to be properly trained and certified to avoid harm and prosecution.” “Animal welfare and proper legal documentation must be top priorities — especially when dealing with rare and endangered species.” “We hope this sentence deters others involved in the illegal exotic animal trade in Staffordshire and proves we’ll continue to speak up for those without a voice.”

Gillan has also been banned from trading animals for 10 years, marking a clear warning to anyone tempted to run illegal wildlife businesses in the region.