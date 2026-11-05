Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults following a high-profile trial involving allegations made by six women.

The 51-year-old was convicted at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after jurors considered evidence relating to incidents spanning a decade between 1999 and 2009.

Brand, who denied all seven charges, was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old woman he met after a performance at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2009.

He was also convicted of three separate sexual assaults involving women who worked in television and radio.

However, the jury cleared him of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Following the verdicts, the judge warned Brand that he faced a substantial prison sentence.

Russell Brand convicted of rape after meeting fan at Hammersmith Apollo

The most serious conviction relates to a woman who met Brand after attending one of his comedy performances in 2009.

The trial heard that she had been invited backstage before later visiting his home in Hampstead, north London.

The woman told jurors that an initially consensual sexual encounter became an assault when Brand ignored her refusal to consent to further sexual activity.

Brand denied raping her, maintaining throughout the trial that his sexual encounters had been consensual.

However, jurors rejected his account and convicted him of rape.

Three sexual assault convictions involving media workers

The jury also found Brand guilty of three sexual assaults involving women who encountered him during his entertainment career.

One conviction related to a woman who worked for MTV and was assaulted during a gathering at a Soho bar in 2004.

Another involved a woman working at a London radio station in 2005.

The third concerned a Channel 4 employee who was sexually assaulted during an incident involving a massage in 2009.

The prosecution argued that Brand had used his growing celebrity status to pursue women and exploit situations in which they encountered him.

Jury clears comedian of three other charges

Brand was acquitted of three charges following the trial.

Jurors found him not guilty of raping a woman he met during a Labour Party conference event in Bournemouth in 1999.

He was also cleared of attempting to indecently assault an MTV employee in 2001.

The third acquittal related to an allegation that he orally raped a woman in a Soho bar toilet in 2004.

Although Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting that woman during an earlier part of the encounter, the jury did not find him guilty of the separate rape allegation.

The verdicts followed a trial in which six women gave evidence about their experiences.

Prosecutors described Brand as a ‘ruthless’ predator

During the proceedings, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC told jurors that Brand’s celebrity and reputation formed part of the background to the allegations.

She described him as a “ruthless, calculated and manipulative” sexual predator.

The prosecution argued that the women, who did not know one another, had described a recurring pattern of behaviour during the period when Brand’s entertainment career was developing.

Brand rejected the allegations.

Giving evidence in his defence, he acknowledged having pursued numerous sexual relationships in the past but insisted he had never forced himself on anyone.

He said his earlier behaviour had been reckless and that he regretted aspects of how he had treated women.

His legal team argued that the jury should distinguish between his past sexual lifestyle and the question of whether he had committed criminal offences.

Wife Laura Brand supported him throughout trial

Brand attended Southwark Crown Court accompanied by his wife, Laura Brand, who also gave evidence during the proceedings.

She described him as an attentive husband and father and told jurors that he respected her boundaries within their relationship.

The couple have three children.

Brand remained in the dock as the jury returned its verdicts on Thursday afternoon.

The jury of eight men and four women had deliberated for more than six hours after retiring on Tuesday.

Judge warns Russell Brand he faces lengthy prison sentence

Following the convictions, Mr Justice Bennathan indicated that Brand would receive a custodial sentence.

Addressing counsel, the judge said that the rape conviction meant “a custodial sentence of some length will result”.

Sentencing was scheduled for Monday, 9 November 2026.

Brand has not yet been sentenced.

The guilty verdicts bring to a close the trial at Southwark Crown Court, which examined allegations dating from the period when Brand was establishing himself as a television presenter, comedian and Hollywood actor.