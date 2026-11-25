A 43-year-old man has been jailed after using a woman’s private photograph to set up a fake Instagram profile as part of a stalking offence.

Samuel Walker, also known as Sam Walker, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 23 November 2026.

Walker, of no fixed abode, had previously pleaded guilty to an offence of stalking without fear, alarm or distress.

The judge also imposed a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman or posting online material relating to her.

Fake Instagram profile used photograph taken without permission

Cheshire Police said the woman first reported the matter on 31 October 2023 after discovering an Instagram account displaying an intimate photograph of her.

The picture, which showed her in her underwear, had been taken from her phone without her consent and had not been publicly available.

Investigators traced the fake account to Walker’s address in Chester, where he was living at the time.

Walker continued posting after admitting stalking offence

Police said Walker went on to publish posts about the victim on social media despite entering a guilty plea.

The court’s restraining order prohibits him from contacting her in any way for the next ten years. It also bans him from posting anything about her online, including on social media.

Cheshire Police said his continued online conduct had been reflected in the severity of the sentence and the restrictions imposed.

Detective praises woman for reporting online stalking

Detective Sergeant Craig Walker thanked the woman for reporting the offence and for her courage throughout the investigation.

He said online stalking and harassment were taken seriously, and warned that offenders could be traced and held accountable even when they operated behind social media accounts.

Cheshire Constabulary confirmed the sentencing details in a statement released on Wednesday 25 November.