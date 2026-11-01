A driver whose mobile phone was displaying TikTok videos around the time he struck a firefighter cycling to work has been jailed for three years and four months after the collision left his victim paralysed for life.

Samuel Powell, 29, from The Belfry in Luton, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday (30 October) after being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The firefighter, who was just 25 at the time, suffered devastating spinal injuries in the crash on the A41 Northwestern Avenue in Watford on 18 August 2023.

He was paralysed below his abdomen and will now depend on a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Despite the life-changing injuries, he has continued his rehabilitation and joined a wheelchair triathlon club in a determination to remain active.

TikTok videos displayed around time of collision

The court heard that Powell was driving northbound on the A41 at its junction with the A405 when his vehicle struck the cyclist at around 8.40am.

An off-duty police officer helped the injured firefighter at the scene before paramedics rushed him to hospital.

Investigators subsequently examined evidence relating to Powell’s mobile phone.

Detectives established that TikTok videos were being displayed on the device around the time of the collision and that there was no phone holder inside his vehicle.

Powell denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving but was found guilty following a two-day trial at St Albans Crown Court in September 2026.

Firefighter faces lifelong consequences

The crash left the firefighter with permanent injuries that have fundamentally changed his life.

Although he survived the collision, he will require a wheelchair for the rest of his life after losing mobility below his abdomen.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said the victim has shown remarkable determination throughout his recovery.

Rather than abandoning his sporting ambitions, he has joined a wheelchair triathlon club as part of his rehabilitation.

Driver banned from roads after prison sentence

Powell was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on 30 October.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years after his release and will be required to pass an extended driving test before returning to the road.

Detective Constable James McAlister, who led the investigation, praised the firefighter’s courage and resilience.

He said: “Firstly, I wish to commend the victim for the bravery and courage he has shown over the last three years.”

The detective said Powell’s decision to deny the offence had forced the injured firefighter through the ordeal of a criminal trial.

He expressed hope that the sentence would offer some closure and serve as a warning about the devastating consequences of dangerous driving.

Police warn of dangers of distracted driving

Hertfordshire Constabulary has highlighted the case as part of its wider efforts to reduce serious and fatal road collisions.

The force is running its A Split Second road safety campaign, focusing on five major factors associated with serious crashes: careless driving, drink and drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, using mobile phones or other handheld devices, and speeding.

The campaign aims to remind motorists that a moment of dangerous behaviour behind the wheel can have irreversible consequences.

For the firefighter injured in Watford, the consequences of the collision will last a lifetime.