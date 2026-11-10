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SAMURAI SWORDS Samurai Swords, Daggers and Suspected Drugs Seized in Middlesbrough Police Raid as Two Arrested

Police have seized a haul of weapons, suspected drugs and cash during a raid on a property in Middlesbrough, leading to the arrest of a man and woman.

Officers from Cleveland Police’s Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at an address on Valley Road on Friday 6 November 2026.

During the operation, police discovered several weapons, including samurai swords, other swords, daggers and an extendable baton.

Officers also recovered boxes of prescription medication, suspected cannabis, cash and mobile phones.

A 51-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class C drugs and possessing offensive weapons.

Both have since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Prescription Drugs and Cannabis Discovered

The search uncovered quantities of prescription medication, including zopiclone, diazepam, pregabalin and temazepam.

All four medicines are controlled as Class C drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers also discovered cannabis in a large sandwich bag.

Police have not disclosed the quantities of medication recovered, the estimated value of the suspected drugs or whether the substances were intended for onward supply.

The seized items will form part of the continuing investigation.

Samurai Swords and Offensive Weapons Recovered

Alongside the suspected drugs, officers seized an assortment of weapons from the Valley Road property.

The items included swords, samurai swords, daggers and an extendable baton.

Police also recovered cash and mobile phones during the search.

Investigators have not confirmed whether any of the weapons had been used in criminal activity or disclosed the amount of money seized.

The raid formed part of neighbourhood policing efforts to tackle suspected drug dealing and the possession of dangerous weapons in Middlesbrough.

Two Suspects Arrested and Released on Bail

A 51-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested following the discoveries.

Both were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs and possession of offensive weapons.

They were subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Cleveland Police has not announced any charges in connection with the investigation.

Inspector Says Dangerous Items Removed From Streets

Inspector James Allen, from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team, welcomed the seizure and said the operation had removed potentially dangerous items from the community.

“We have managed to successfully remove a number of potentially dangerous drugs and weapons which could have been used on the streets of Middlesbrough. A man and woman have also been arrested and bailed in connection with this investigation.”

He urged residents to report suspected drug dealing or other criminal activity in their neighbourhoods.

“Anyone who has information on drugs activity in their local area, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers so that action can be taken.”

Police Appeal for Information About Drug Activity

Cleveland Police is encouraging residents who have concerns about suspected drug dealing in Middlesbrough to share information with officers.

Reports can be made by calling 101 or through the Cleveland Police website.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation into the items recovered from Valley Road remains ongoing.

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