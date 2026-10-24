Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COASTGUARD OPERATION Sanctioned Oil Tanker MYRA Reported to Have Sent Distress Alert in Atlantic Storm West of Scotland

A 75,000-tonne oil products tanker subject to British, European Union and United States sanctions has reportedly transmitted a maritime distress alert while navigating severe weather in the North Atlantic, hundreds of miles west of the British Isles.

The tanker MYRA, identified by IMO number 9336490 and MMSI 647260302, was named in a maritime safety alert reporting an Inmarsat-C distress transmission at 12.38pm  on Saturday 24 October 2026.

The alert gave the vessel’s position as 56°18’N, 015°25’W, in open Atlantic waters west of Scotland.

The circulating report states that UK Coastguard is coordinating a response and that vessels in the vicinity have been asked to make contact if they can assist.

The distress report has not yet been independently confirmed by HM Coastguard, and there is no verified information about the cause of the reported emergency or whether the ship’s crew is in immediate danger.

Tanker Reportedly Battling Waves Reaching 8.8 Metres

The maritime alert describes severe conditions around the tanker, with significant wave heights reportedly reaching 8.8 metres.

Westerly winds were estimated at 45 to 50 knots, with gusts allegedly reaching between 70 and 75 knots.

Those figures have not been independently matched to an official marine observation at the vessel’s reported position.

The conditions described are consistent with the type of dangerous Atlantic weather capable of creating serious difficulties for commercial shipping.

Heavy swell can affect a vessel’s stability, speed and ability to maintain a safe course, particularly when combined with strong winds.

MYRA Continues Moving at Around Nine Knots, Reports Suggest

According to the latest information circulated by maritime observers, MYRA remained underway at approximately nine knots despite the severe conditions.

The reported AIS transmission suggests the vessel was continuing to broadcast its navigational information.

However, an AIS signal alone does not establish the operational condition of the ship, the safety of its crew or whether it requires immediate assistance.

The vessel has not been confirmed as abandoned, sinking or disabled.

No crew evacuation has been officially reported.

UK Coastguard Reportedly Coordinating Response

The original maritime alert states that UK Coastguard was coordinating assistance following the Inmarsat-C distress transmission.

Inmarsat-C forms part of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, allowing ships to transmit emergency alerts through satellite communications.

Such alerts can include a vessel’s identity and position, helping maritime rescue coordination centres assess the situation and identify available assistance.

The reported alert requested that vessels in the surrounding area able to assist contact UK Coastguard.

However, the details of any Coastguard tasking, rescue deployment or communications with MYRA have not yet been officially confirmed.

Tanker Linked to Russian Oil Trade and International Sanctions

MYRA is a chemical and oil products tanker built in 2006, measuring approximately 228 metres long with a deadweight capacity of 74,999 tonnes.

The ship has been identified in international sanctions records connected with the transportation of Russian-origin oil and petroleum products.

The United Kingdom designated MYRA under its Russia sanctions regime on 24 February 2026.

The vessel also appears in sanctions records maintained by the European Union and the United States.

Maritime tracking records place the tanker around the Russian port of Ust-Luga earlier in October.

Its exact cargo, destination and commercial arrangements at the time of the reported distress transmission have not been independently established.

Emergency Far From British Coast

The reported position places the tanker in exposed Atlantic waters, well beyond the immediate reach of many coastal rescue assets.

In emergencies at this distance, maritime rescue coordinators may seek assistance from other merchant vessels operating nearby.

Long-range aircraft and specialist communications systems can also support a response if required.

However, there is no confirmed information that RAF maritime patrol aircraft, Coastguard helicopters or rescue vessels have been tasked specifically to MYRA.

Distress Outcome Still Unknown

The reported alert has raised concern because of the severe weather conditions and the vessel’s position in the North Atlantic.

Maritime monitoring information indicates that the tanker may have remained underway following the transmission.

But neither the alert’s cause nor the current welfare of those aboard has been officially established.

UKNIP is treating the Inmarsat-C distress transmission as a reported maritime incident pending confirmation from HM Coastguard. No sinking, evacuation, injuries or fatalities

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Torquay home

UK News

SORE HEADS Police and ambulance crews reported near Camber Sands after emergency response on Lydd Road

UK News

ARMED LOCKDOWN Armed police surround flats in Ewell as residents kept outside during late-night response

UK News

MIGRANT OPERATIONS Gravelines migrant activity reported as calmer Channel weather raises crossing fears

UK News

MAJOR PLAYER Milton Keynes drug dealer jailed after 33,000 heroin and crack cocaine messages

UK News

TORCH LIGHT Sussex fireworks 2026: Bonfire Night dates, displays and where to go

National News

BIG NUMBERS King’s College Hospital helipad marks 10 years and 2,300 patient transfers

National News

BRING HER HOME Police appeal after woman last seen on Brighton seafront

National News

DURRINGTON DEATH Worthing man denies murdering mother, 65, as case heads towards 2027 trial

National News

THE CREEPER Hove burglar jailed for 43 months after victim confronts intruder at home

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DISTURBING BEHAVIOUR Kent Police release CCTV image after woman allegedly photographed in Sittingbourne shop

UK News

UK Gaming Industry Braces for John Healey’s October Budget Statement

UK News

EBIKE KILLER Man convicted of manslaughter after pensioner attacked over e-bike warning in Balham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PREDATORY OFFENDER Maidstone sex offender jailed for 33 months after repeatedly breaching protection order

UK News

ANTI SOCIAL Teenager arrested after modified bike capable of over 65mph seized in Westgate-on-Sea

UK News

FIND HIM Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Simeon Martin last seen in Wainscott

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

RIDER ARREST Moped rider arrested after collision with car on Brighton seafront

National News

BRING HER HOME Missing person Harrison last seen in Hove

Missing Persons

IN THE CLEAR Sussex Police officer cleared of assault during staff safety training

National News
Watch Live