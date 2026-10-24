A 75,000-tonne oil products tanker subject to British, European Union and United States sanctions has reportedly transmitted a maritime distress alert while navigating severe weather in the North Atlantic, hundreds of miles west of the British Isles.

The tanker MYRA, identified by IMO number 9336490 and MMSI 647260302, was named in a maritime safety alert reporting an Inmarsat-C distress transmission at 12.38pm on Saturday 24 October 2026.

The alert gave the vessel’s position as 56°18’N, 015°25’W, in open Atlantic waters west of Scotland.

The circulating report states that UK Coastguard is coordinating a response and that vessels in the vicinity have been asked to make contact if they can assist.

The distress report has not yet been independently confirmed by HM Coastguard, and there is no verified information about the cause of the reported emergency or whether the ship’s crew is in immediate danger.

Tanker Reportedly Battling Waves Reaching 8.8 Metres

The maritime alert describes severe conditions around the tanker, with significant wave heights reportedly reaching 8.8 metres.

Westerly winds were estimated at 45 to 50 knots, with gusts allegedly reaching between 70 and 75 knots.

Those figures have not been independently matched to an official marine observation at the vessel’s reported position.

The conditions described are consistent with the type of dangerous Atlantic weather capable of creating serious difficulties for commercial shipping.

Heavy swell can affect a vessel’s stability, speed and ability to maintain a safe course, particularly when combined with strong winds.

MYRA Continues Moving at Around Nine Knots, Reports Suggest

According to the latest information circulated by maritime observers, MYRA remained underway at approximately nine knots despite the severe conditions.

The reported AIS transmission suggests the vessel was continuing to broadcast its navigational information.

However, an AIS signal alone does not establish the operational condition of the ship, the safety of its crew or whether it requires immediate assistance.

The vessel has not been confirmed as abandoned, sinking or disabled.

No crew evacuation has been officially reported.

UK Coastguard Reportedly Coordinating Response

The original maritime alert states that UK Coastguard was coordinating assistance following the Inmarsat-C distress transmission.

Inmarsat-C forms part of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, allowing ships to transmit emergency alerts through satellite communications.

Such alerts can include a vessel’s identity and position, helping maritime rescue coordination centres assess the situation and identify available assistance.

The reported alert requested that vessels in the surrounding area able to assist contact UK Coastguard.

However, the details of any Coastguard tasking, rescue deployment or communications with MYRA have not yet been officially confirmed.

Tanker Linked to Russian Oil Trade and International Sanctions

MYRA is a chemical and oil products tanker built in 2006, measuring approximately 228 metres long with a deadweight capacity of 74,999 tonnes.

The ship has been identified in international sanctions records connected with the transportation of Russian-origin oil and petroleum products.

The United Kingdom designated MYRA under its Russia sanctions regime on 24 February 2026.

The vessel also appears in sanctions records maintained by the European Union and the United States.

Maritime tracking records place the tanker around the Russian port of Ust-Luga earlier in October.

Its exact cargo, destination and commercial arrangements at the time of the reported distress transmission have not been independently established.

Emergency Far From British Coast

The reported position places the tanker in exposed Atlantic waters, well beyond the immediate reach of many coastal rescue assets.

In emergencies at this distance, maritime rescue coordinators may seek assistance from other merchant vessels operating nearby.

Long-range aircraft and specialist communications systems can also support a response if required.

However, there is no confirmed information that RAF maritime patrol aircraft, Coastguard helicopters or rescue vessels have been tasked specifically to MYRA.

Distress Outcome Still Unknown

The reported alert has raised concern because of the severe weather conditions and the vessel’s position in the North Atlantic.

Maritime monitoring information indicates that the tanker may have remained underway following the transmission.

But neither the alert’s cause nor the current welfare of those aboard has been officially established.

UKNIP is treating the Inmarsat-C distress transmission as a reported maritime incident pending confirmation from HM Coastguard. No sinking, evacuation, injuries or fatalities