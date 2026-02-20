CCTV footage has emerged showing the chilling moment a Saudi Arabian student was stabbed in the neck in Cambridge.

Chilling Encounter Outside Student Housing

20-year-old Mohammed Algasim was sitting on a low wall outside his accommodation when 22-year-old Chas Corrigan, wearing a hi-vis jacket, casually approached him. Cameras caught Corrigan chatting briefly to Mohammed before strolling off towards the train station — but horror was about to strike.

Corrigan suddenly returned, pulled out a knife, and chased after Mohammed who fled for his life. Cambridge Crown Court heard the deadly attack left Mohammed with a fatal neck wound.

Strangers Before the Brutal Assault

Jurors learned that the pair had never met before the August 1 incident last year. Corrigan, reportedly drunk and high, was “behaving crazily” at a local pub earlier that evening.

Mohammed had been socialising with friends near his student home when the two crossed paths. Witness Abdullah Bin Shuail revealed Corrigan said something to Mohammed, who replied back — sparking Corrigan’s furious outburst: “What did you say, what did you say?”

Abdullah claimed Corrigan then punched Mohammed hard on the left side of the neck while brandishing a large knife. The blow sliced across the carotid artery and jugular vein, causing massive bleeding.

Prosecution and Defence Face Off

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn stated: “Mr Algasim posed no threat to anybody. He was a student who had come to Cambridge to study from Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile, defence barrister Jane Osborne KC argued Corrigan, who denies murder, believed Mohammed was acting aggressively. She said Corrigan thought he was about to be attacked and only pulled the knife to defend himself.

“Having produced the knife Mr Corrigan had no intention of using it to cause Mr Algasim any harm. He intended to wave it between them. He will say he had no idea he had made contact with Mr Algasim with the knife.”

The trial, expected to last around two weeks, is ongoing.