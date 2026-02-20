Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CAMBRIDGE NIGHMARE Saudi Student Stabbed in Shocking Attack

CCTV footage has emerged showing the chilling moment a Saudi Arabian student was stabbed in...

Published: 9:57 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 9:57 am February 20, 2026

CCTV footage has emerged showing the chilling moment a Saudi Arabian student was stabbed in the neck in Cambridge.

Chilling Encounter Outside Student Housing

20-year-old Mohammed Algasim was sitting on a low wall outside his accommodation when 22-year-old Chas Corrigan, wearing a hi-vis jacket, casually approached him. Cameras caught Corrigan chatting briefly to Mohammed before strolling off towards the train station — but horror was about to strike.

 

Corrigan suddenly returned, pulled out a knife, and chased after Mohammed who fled for his life. Cambridge Crown Court heard the deadly attack left Mohammed with a fatal neck wound.

Strangers Before the Brutal Assault

Jurors learned that the pair had never met before the August 1 incident last year. Corrigan, reportedly drunk and high, was “behaving crazily” at a local pub earlier that evening.

Mohammed had been socialising with friends near his student home when the two crossed paths. Witness Abdullah Bin Shuail revealed Corrigan said something to Mohammed, who replied back — sparking Corrigan’s furious outburst: “What did you say, what did you say?”

Abdullah claimed Corrigan then punched Mohammed hard on the left side of the neck while brandishing a large knife. The blow sliced across the carotid artery and jugular vein, causing massive bleeding.

 

Prosecution and Defence Face Off

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn stated: “Mr Algasim posed no threat to anybody. He was a student who had come to Cambridge to study from Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile, defence barrister Jane Osborne KC argued Corrigan, who denies murder, believed Mohammed was acting aggressively. She said Corrigan thought he was about to be attacked and only pulled the knife to defend himself.

“Having produced the knife Mr Corrigan had no intention of using it to cause Mr Algasim any harm. He intended to wave it between them. He will say he had no idea he had made contact with Mr Algasim with the knife.”

The trial, expected to last around two weeks, is ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

CRIME SCENE Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

TIPPED OFF Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News

REVENGE KILLING Drug Dealer’s Revenge Fire Kills Elderly Couple in St HelensCouple After Son Refused to Work For Him

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News

CONVICTED RAPIST Rapist repeatedly booked the Paddington hotel to lure victims with fake job offers

UK News

GRIM DISCOVERY Elderly Woman’s Corpse Found Hidden in Freezer in Quiet Welsh Street

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHOCKING ATTACK Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

ARSON ATTACK Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

DNA DOWNFALL Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News

Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

COVENTRY STABBING Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

EAGER BIRD Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News

Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News

MAULED TO DEATH XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News
Watch Live