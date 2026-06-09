Schoolgirl Arrested After Stabbing Leaves Three Injured at Co-op Academy Manchester

A schoolgirl was arrested following a suspected stabbing incident at Co-op Academy Manchester in Higher Blackley, Greater Manchester, which left three people injured on the morning of the attack. Emergency services and Greater Manchester Police responded to the scene on Plant Hill Road, with police confirming the injuries are not believed to be serious. Officers confirmed there is no wider threat to pupils or staff as the investigation continues.

Incident Quickly Contained

Headteacher Phill Quirk informed parents and carers that the situation was controlled swiftly and everyone was safe. The school was closed for the remainder of the day to manage the aftermath of the incident.

Police Supporting School Community

Greater Manchester Police remain on site and are supporting both the school and local community as inquiries into the stabbing unfold. The force said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Parents Contacted To Secure Student

Parents and carers were contacted to provide permission for students to leave the school. Staff verified permissions before allowing pupils to leave the premises, ensuring safety and order amid the disruption.

No Ongoing Threat Confirmed

Police reassured the public that there is no ongoing danger to anyone at the Co-op Academy Manchester site following the stabbing. Continued support for students and staff has been a priority while the investigation progresses.