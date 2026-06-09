Schoolgirl Arrested After Suspected Stabbing at Co-op Academy Manchester

Greater Manchester Police arrested a schoolgirl following a suspected stabbing at Co-op Academy Manchester on Plant Hill Road, Higher Blackley. Three people were injured, but officers say their injuries are not believed to be serious. Emergency services remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

Incident Contained Quickly

Headteacher Phill Quirk sent a message to parents confirming the situation was under control and all pupils and staff were safe. The school was closed for the rest of the day while staff coordinated with parents to collect students.

Police Reassure Community

Greater Manchester Police emphasised there is no wider threat to pupils or staff. Officers continue to support the school and carry out inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

School Safety Measures

The academy took swift action by closing the premises and verifying parental permissions before allowing students to leave. Communication channels were kept open to ensure the safety and well-being of all children involved.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have launched a full investigation to establish the details behind the suspected stabbing and will provide updates as inquiries progress.