Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

Parents Urged to Keep Kids Safe Amid Scissor-Wielding Fights Schools across London are shutting early,...

Published: 4:33 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 4:33 pm February 27, 2026

Parents Urged to Keep Kids Safe Amid Scissor-Wielding Fights

Schools across London are shutting early, with police stationed outside gates. A sinister TikTok trend dubbed ‘School Wars’ is pushing pupils into armed brawls, inspired by notorious LA street gangs Bloods and Crips. Rival school groups are told to arm themselves with scissors and other school stationery to attack opponents.

On Friday, parents were warned to ensure children head straight home after school and avoid large groups. Police have ramped up patrols, fearing outbreaks of violence.

‘Red vs Blue’ Gang-Style Poster Campaign Sparks Panic

Posters showing men in red and blue balaclavas have been circling on Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, setting the stage for clashes. These posters split 26 London schools into ‘Red vs Blue’ teams across boroughs, including Hackney, Islington, Redbridge, and Croydon.

One email from Charter North Dulwich reassured parents but warned of an increased police presence: “Please remind your child to go straight home and avoid gathering in large groups.” Schools are coordinating closely with police to keep students safe.

Violence Encouraged With Chilling Rules and Point System

The disturbing ‘School Wars’ rules tell pupils to violently ‘jump’ opponents from the rival side, using weapons like compasses, scissors, rulers, and even kitchen knives. Some posts feature fireworks as weapons.

 

Students are encouraged to record their attacks to post online for bonus ‘points’ — 20 points for punching, 15 for ‘staining’ (slang for stabbing), and extra points for capturing footage. The trend glorifies brutality and competition, frightening parents and school officials alike.

Authorities Crack Down as Parents and Politicians Sound Alarm

The Met Police issued a dispersal order for the Royal Borough of Greenwich, promising a strong visible presence in schools and public areas. They are working with social media platforms to remove violent content and warn that involvement in these brawls could lead to criminal charges or imprisonment.

 

Health Secretary Wes Streeting weighed in on the crisis: “Hope parents are clear with their children that we’ll come down on this sort of behaviour like a ton of bricks.” TikTok has taken down many posts after police intervention.

In Croydon, police, council and community leaders met to organise a coordinated response, including safe spaces in shopping centres and youth clubs to deter violence.

 

What Parents Should Do Now

  • Warn children about the dangers of this violent TikTok trend.
  • Encourage pupils to go straight home after school and avoid large groups.
  • Report any suspicious or violent behaviour to schools or trusted adults.
  • Stay alert for any updates from schools or police in your borough.

The ‘School Wars’ craze has plunged London schools into turmoil. Parents, teachers and police must stay vigilant to protect young lives from this brutal social media-fuelled gang game.

