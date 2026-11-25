Gardaí are appealing for help to trace a 28-year-old man missing from Malahide in County Dublin, with his family and officers concerned for his welfare.

Sean Emmett Drumm has been reported missing from Malahide since Thursday 19 November 2026, according to an official appeal issued by An Garda Síochána on 20 November.

His details remained on the Garda missing-persons register when checked on Wednesday 25 November.

Description of missing Sean Emmett Drumm

Sean is approximately 5ft 11in tall, with a broad build, brown hair and brown eyes.

A social media appeal shared on 24 November referred to Friday 13 November as the date since which he had been missing. The official Garda appeal, however, records 19 November as his missing date, and that is the date used in this report.

Gardaí have not provided a clothing description in the official missing-person notice.

Concern grows for missing Malahide man

Officers say both Sean’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his well-being.

The circumstances of his disappearance have not been disclosed in the official appeal. Police are asking anyone who knows where he may be to get in touch.

How to contact Gardaí about Sean’s whereabouts

Anyone who has seen Sean or has information about his whereabouts should contact Raheny Garda Station on (01) 666 4300.

Information can also be passed to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or to any Garda station.

Details of the appeal can be checked on the official Garda missing-persons register.