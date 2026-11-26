A second former pupil of Loretto School in Musselburgh has lodged civil proceedings alleging he was abused by older pupils while boarding at the school.

The claimant, who is now in his 40s and cannot be named for legal reasons, alleges that physical, emotional and sexual abuse took place when he was aged between 13 and 17 in the 1980s and 1990s. He also alleges that staff knew about the abuse and failed to stop it.

The allegations have not been tested in court. Loretto head Pete Richardson said it would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings continue, but the school remained committed to engaging with the process “with sensitivity and respect”.

Claim lodged at Court of Session

The Court of Session’s calling list for 24 November records the case under reference COS/PD576-26. The listing confirms proceedings have been lodged; it is not a finding that the allegations are true. The claimant is reportedly seeking six-figure damages.

He said the school and its teachers had failed to protect him and that the alleged abuse had a profound and lasting effect on his life. His solicitor, Digby Brown partner Richard Pitts, said it could be difficult for people to speak out about historic abuse.

Previous settlement and inquiry findings

Former pupil Angus Bell received a six-figure sum from the school in an out-of-court settlement last year. The settlement was not a court judgment on his allegations. The school has disputed aspects of his account, while saying it has issued an apology to survivors more generally.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry reported in 2023 that inadequate supervision had allowed bullying and cruelty to persist at Loretto. Its findings are separate from the new claimant’s allegations.

Police Scotland said in October it was continuing to investigate reports of non-recent physical and sexual abuse at a school in Musselburgh. The information available does not establish a link between that investigation and the new civil claim.