NOT GUILTY PLEA Second Prisoner Denies Murdering Ian Watkins in Jail

  Another inmate has pleaded not guilty to killing disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins behind...

Published: 2:33 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 3:35 pm February 13, 2026

 

Another inmate has pleaded not guilty to killing disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins behind bars.

Watkins Stabbed to Death in Maximum-Security Prison

Ian Watkins, 48, died after a brutal attack last October at HMP Wakefield. The former frontman was serving a 29-year sentence for horrific child sex offences. A post-mortem revealed Watkins died from a fatal neck wound.

Two Men Face Murder Charges Over Jail Killing

Rashid Gedel, 25, also known as Rico Gedel in court, became the second prisoner to deny murdering Watkins. His co-accused, Samuel Dodsworth, 43, previously denied the charge via video link from prison.

Dodsworth made headlines last month when he refused to leave his cell to enter a plea. Gedel insisted on appearing in person and pleaded not guilty today to murder and possessing a makeshift knife inside prison.

Upcoming Trial and Shocking Background

Both men are charged with murder relating to the October 11 attack, with their trial set for May 5 at Leeds Crown Court.

 

Watkins was first jailed in December 2013 for 29 years, plus six years on licence, after admitting terrible crimes, including attempted rape of a fan’s baby. He was busted following a police raid in 2012 that uncovered extensive evidence on phones and computers.

In 2019, Watkins picked up another jail sentence for possessing a mobile phone behind bars. Despite surviving a previous stabbing incident as a hostage at HMP Wakefield, he ultimately succumbed to his latest, fatal attack.

