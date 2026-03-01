Emergency services swarmed Centre:MK shopping centre in Milton Keynes on Saturday evening after a serious assault was reported.

Serious Injuries Reported

Unconfirmed reports suggest a security guard was stabbed and suffered serious injuries during the incident, sparking panic among shoppers.

Police Act Fast, Suspect in Custody

Thames Valley Police confirmed officers remain at the scene. A spokesperson said: “Officers are currently on scene at Centre MK following reports of a serious assault.”

They added: “We understand this may be concerning, but please be reassured that we have arrested the suspected offender.”

Ongoing Investigation and Public Appeal

The police have set up a scene while they carry out enquiries. Anyone with concerns is urged to speak with officers present.

If you witnessed the attack or have mobile footage, call 101 quoting INC 20260228 1537 or report it via the Thames Valley Police website.

Police promise to release more information as the investigation unfolds.

