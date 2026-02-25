A 41-year-old thief who kept raiding the same shops despite a suspended sentence has finally landed behind bars. Tendai Dyirakumunda, homeless and relentless, was slapped with 56 weeks in jail at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Ignored Warning, Committed Multiple Thefts

Dyirakumunda first got an 18-week sentence suspended for 12 months on December 13, 2025, after he was caught nicking vinyl records from HMV’s Princes Walk store. He was also ordered to cough up £500 in compensation.

Hit the same shops multiple times

But just days after receiving his “second chance,” he was back at it. On February 10, he pleaded guilty to 19 new shop thefts. These included stealing booze and chocolates worth £433 from the M&S at the BP fuel station in Abington Avenue on December 14 and 15.

The bulk of his crimes took place at the One Stop Shop on Stanhope Road, where he struck 17 times between December 19 and January 31. His haul? Over £3,000 worth of alcohol and meat products.

Justice Served: Harsh Penalties and Compensation

Magistrates hit Dyirakumunda with consecutive two-week jail terms for each offence. With his suspended sentence activated, he faces a total of 56 weeks behind bars. On top of that, he must pay £3,576.90 in compensation.

