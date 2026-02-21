Varun Datta, 36, has been hit with a massive £1.4 million penalty after dumping over 4,275 tonnes of rubbish across England. The illegal waste racket spanned 16 rogue sites from Lincolnshire to Middlesbrough, including farms, a historic manor, and a nature reserve.

Illegal Waste Dumping Across Multiple Counties

The dirt was scattered far and wide – from Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire to Lancashire, Kent, Surrey, Rutland, and Middlesbrough. This nationwide mess has cost landowners a fortune in clean-up. No licences or permits were in place, making the dumping reckless and harmful to the environment.

Massive Fine, Suspended Jail & Unpaid Work

Datta was ordered to cough up £1.1 million in confiscation reflecting his ill-gotten gains. On top, he owes £100,000 in compensation, with £70,000 going to Middlesbrough Council and £30,000 to the Lancashire Wildlife Trust. Added to that is £200,000 in prosecution costs.

He’s also got a four-month jail sentence – but it’s suspended for 18 months. Plus, Datta must serve 30 days of rehab activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Investigation & Reactions

The Environment Agency’s probe uncovered that Datta, registered via Atkins Recycling Ltd, knowingly dumped waste illegally. Shipments were falsely recorded as going to a permitted site near Sheffield, but veered off to unlicensed dumping grounds.

Judge Paul Farrar KC slammed the offences as “reckless” with serious consequences: “The smell and flies affected some sites, harming air quality and piling costs onto landowners.”

Emma Viner, Environment Agency, said: “We will never stop fighting to end the scourge of waste crime which scars our environment and communities.”

Two other men were also prosecuted, with fines and suspended sentences handed down. Warrants are still out for two more suspects.

Spot Illegal Dumping? Report It!

The Environment Agency urges anyone who spots dodgy waste dumping to call their 24-hour hotline or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.