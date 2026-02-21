Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WASTE RACKET Serial Waste Dumper Slapped with £1.4 Million Bill

Varun Datta, 36, has been hit with a massive £1.4 million penalty after dumping over...

Published: 11:56 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 11:56 am February 21, 2026

Varun Datta, 36, has been hit with a massive £1.4 million penalty after dumping over 4,275 tonnes of rubbish across England. The illegal waste racket spanned 16 rogue sites from Lincolnshire to Middlesbrough, including farms, a historic manor, and a nature reserve.

Illegal Waste Dumping Across Multiple Counties

The dirt was scattered far and wide – from Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire to Lancashire, Kent, Surrey, Rutland, and Middlesbrough. This nationwide mess has cost landowners a fortune in clean-up. No licences or permits were in place, making the dumping reckless and harmful to the environment.

Massive Fine, Suspended Jail & Unpaid Work

Datta was ordered to cough up £1.1 million in confiscation reflecting his ill-gotten gains. On top, he owes £100,000 in compensation, with £70,000 going to Middlesbrough Council and £30,000 to the Lancashire Wildlife Trust. Added to that is £200,000 in prosecution costs.

He’s also got a four-month jail sentence – but it’s suspended for 18 months. Plus, Datta must serve 30 days of rehab activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.

 

Investigation & Reactions

The Environment Agency’s probe uncovered that Datta, registered via Atkins Recycling Ltd, knowingly dumped waste illegally. Shipments were falsely recorded as going to a permitted site near Sheffield, but veered off to unlicensed dumping grounds.

 

 

Judge Paul Farrar KC slammed the offences as “reckless” with serious consequences: “The smell and flies affected some sites, harming air quality and piling costs onto landowners.”

Emma Viner, Environment Agency, said: “We will never stop fighting to end the scourge of waste crime which scars our environment and communities.”

Two other men were also prosecuted, with fines and suspended sentences handed down. Warrants are still out for two more suspects.

Spot Illegal Dumping? Report It!

The Environment Agency urges anyone who spots dodgy waste dumping to call their 24-hour hotline or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

LIFE CHANGING Serious Crash in Gillingham: Witnesses Urgently Needed

UK News

MAJOR HEIST Inside the UK’s Biggest Cash Robbery: The Securitas Heist Uncovered

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

UK News

POLICE PRAISED Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News

GUN SCARE Man Arrested at Gatwick After Gun Panic on Train

UK News
Man Caught Plotting Child Rape Behind Bars After Horrific Abuse Plans Exposed – UKNIP

Three-Year-Old Isiayah Henry Dies After Serious Injuries

UK News

VILE TEACHER Predatory Ex-Southsea Teacher Jailed for Sending Naked Pics and Sleeping with Pupil

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOY RECALL Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News

Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

COWARDLY MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News

Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News

SICK SECRET Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

LETHAL POTHOLE Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

URGENT APPEAL Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News
Watch Live