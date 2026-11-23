A serious collision has closed the A429 in both directions near Waitrose in Malmesbury, with an air ambulance dispatched to the scene.

Emergency services were called at around 5pm on Monday 23 November following reports of a crash on the main route through the Wiltshire town.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance was mobilised after attending another incident on the A420 near Chippenham. The helicopter landed in a nearby field.

Traffic diverted through Malmesbury

Police closed the A429 in both directions while crews dealt with the incident, with drivers using routes through the town centre.

The number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries had not been confirmed in the initial report. Claims circulating on social media about a car and cyclist remain unverified.

Drivers should check current traffic conditions before travelling, as the information relates to the closure reported on 23 November.