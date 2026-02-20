Police are hunting for witnesses after a serious smash on Deanwood Drive, Gillingham, left two injured. The crash happened at around 3.10am on Friday 20 February 2026, when a black Skoda Yeti careered off the road and slammed into a tree.

Driver and Passenger Suffer Serious Injuries

The driver, a woman in her 20s, and her teenage passenger were both badly hurt and rushed to a London hospital. Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quickly sealed off the road and launched an investigation.

Have You Got Dashcam Footage? Police Want to Hear From You

Anyone who saw the crash or spotted the vehicle beforehand is urged to come forward. Drivers with dashcam footage are especially urged to share it with police to help piece together what happened.

Call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference XX/VS/14/26. Footage can also be uploaded online via this Evidence Request from Kent Police and Essex Police.