Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Crash in Gillingham: Witnesses Urgently Needed

Police are hunting for witnesses after a serious smash on Deanwood Drive, Gillingham, left two...

Published: 6:32 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 6:32 pm February 20, 2026

Police are hunting for witnesses after a serious smash on Deanwood Drive, Gillingham, left two injured. The crash happened at around 3.10am on Friday 20 February 2026, when a black Skoda Yeti careered off the road and slammed into a tree.

Driver and Passenger Suffer Serious Injuries

The driver, a woman in her 20s, and her teenage passenger were both badly hurt and rushed to a London hospital. Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quickly sealed off the road and launched an investigation.

Have You Got Dashcam Footage? Police Want to Hear From You

Anyone who saw the crash or spotted the vehicle beforehand is urged to come forward. Drivers with dashcam footage are especially urged to share it with police to help piece together what happened.

Call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference XX/VS/14/26. Footage can also be uploaded online via this Evidence Request from Kent Police and Essex Police.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Pubs to Stay Open Late for England and Home Nations World Cup Matches

UK News

Wrong-Way M6 Toll Driver Jailed After 90mph Police Chase Through Staffordshire

UK News

CAMBRIDGE NIGHMARE Saudi Student Stabbed in Shocking Attack

UK News

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday in Epstein-Linked Scandal

UK News

HORROR CRASH Two Airlifted to Hospital in Life-Threatening Condition After Gillingham Crash

UK News

NEARLY KICKED OFF Danny Dyer Spills on Caravan Park Blunder That ‘Nearly Kicked Off’

UK News

STAB HORROR Stabbing Horror in Mitcham: Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

Knife-Wielding Burglars Threaten Kids and Pinched Gadgets – Now Jailed

UK News
Range Rover Bursts Into Flames On A406 North Circular In Barking

GRID LOCK A406 North Circular Chaos: Car Blaze Blocks Westbound Traffic

UK News

EAGER BIRD Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

VICIOUS OFFENDER Plymouth Rapist Slapped with 20 Years Behind Bars After Shocking Confession

UK News

Plymouth Rapist Slapped with 20 Years Behind Bars After Shocking Confession

UK News

EARLY MORNING BLITZ 23 Nabbing Drugs Gang in Massive Manchester Police Raid

UK News

23 Nabbing Drugs Gang in Massive Manchester Police Raid

UK News

DUTY FREE West Sussex Sisters Slapped with £220K Payback Order After Gatwick Duty-Free Heist

UK News

West Sussex Sisters Slapped with £220K Payback Order After Gatwick Duty-Free Heist

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

DEALER JAILED Teen Jailed Over Drug Supply in Reading

UK News

Teen Jailed Over Drug Supply in Reading

UK News

HALF TERM HORROR Tragedy at Yorkshire Holiday Park: Teen Couple Found Dead, Man Arrested

UK News

Tragedy at Yorkshire Holiday Park: Teen Couple Found Dead, Man Arrested

UK News

VIOLENT THUG JAILED Brutal attacker jailed for six years after random assault on woman in Gillingham

UK News

Brutal attacker jailed for six years after random assault on woman in Gillingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News

POLICE PRAISED Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News

Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News
Man Caught Plotting Child Rape Behind Bars After Horrific Abuse Plans Exposed – UKNIP

Three-Year-Old Isiayah Henry Dies After Serious Injuries

UK News
Man Caught Plotting Child Rape Behind Bars After Horrific Abuse Plans Exposed – UKNIP

Three-Year-Old Isiayah Henry Dies After Serious Injuries

UK News
Watch Live