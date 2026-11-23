An air ambulance was dispatched to a serious collision on the A420 near Ford, west of Chippenham, as police closed the road in both directions.

Emergency services were called shortly before 5pm on Monday 23 November after a crash on the bends along the major Wiltshire route.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance landed in a field beside the incident while emergency crews worked at the scene.

A420 closed as emergency crews respond

Officers diverted motorists away from the crash, and delays were reported on the A420 and nearby country lanes.

The number of casualties and their conditions were not confirmed in the initial report. No cause of the collision had been established.

The closure information relates to Monday 23 November; drivers should check updated traffic reports before travelling.