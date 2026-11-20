A road was closed in Warminster after emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a casualty in West Street.

Wiltshire Police said the response on Friday 20 November was not connected to a road traffic collision or a criminal investigation.

Emergency crews were called at around 4pm, while Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance landed at Warminster Prep School.

Police closed West Street between Victoria Road and Silver Street while emergency teams worked at the scene.

Witnesses reported several emergency vehicles in the area. No official information about the patient’s condition or the duration of the closure was included in the original report.