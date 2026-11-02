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OUTRAGE Seven arrested as fireworks let off near police in Birmingham city centre Halloween disorder

Seven people, including teenagers, have been arrested after fireworks were set off dangerously during Halloween disorder in Birmingham city centre.

Crowds gathered around Corporation Street on Saturday evening (31 October), with footage shared online appearing to show fireworks being discharged near police officers and vehicles.

West Midlands Police said officers responded to several incidents of disorder in and around Corporation Street and Stephenson Street.

Those arrested were aged between 15 and 26, with suspected offences including assault, possession of fireworks and possession of an offensive weapon.

All seven remained in police custody for questioning when the force issued its statement on Sunday (1 November).

 

Police deploy extra officers following fireworks disorder

Police had increased patrols across Birmingham ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night, following previous incidents involving fireworks being used against officers.

The force confirmed that enhanced Section 60 stop-and-search powers were in place on Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday.

These powers allow officers to search people without requiring the usual individual grounds for suspicion, subject to the conditions of the authorisation.

Chief Superintendent Tom Joyce, of Birmingham Police, said officers had prepared a substantial policing operation to deal with potential disorder.

He said: “Misusing fireworks is not only dangerous: it’s illegal and can lead to fines, arrest and criminal charges.”

Police said the safety of residents, visitors and officers remained their priority.

Fresh restrictions introduced in Birmingham

The disorder comes as police continue efforts to prevent violence and weapons offences across the city.

Further Section 60 powers were announced for parts of Birmingham city centre, Sparkbrook and the Soho Road area from 5pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday (2 November).

The force said additional patrols, including plain-clothes officers and specialist resources, would be deployed.

Previous fireworks violence in city centre

Birmingham has experienced serious fireworks-related disorder in previous years.

In November 2025, 21 people were arrested following incidents in which officers were attacked with fireworks around Dale End and Staniforth Street.

Police have warned that fireworks used irresponsibly can cause serious injuries and lead to criminal prosecution.

Anyone witnessing dangerous fireworks use or anti-social behaviour can contact West Midlands Police on 101 or report the matter online.

In an emergency, or where someone is in immediate danger, members of the public should call 999.

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