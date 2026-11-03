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BOMB SCARES Seven flights hit by bomb threats across Europe as UK passenger planes diverted and searched

Two Ryanair Cabin Crew Arrested at Manchester Airport Over Fitness Concerns

Seven passenger flights across Europe have been targeted by bomb threats, triggering emergency landings, airport closures and major security operations involving police, bomb disposal teams and military aircraft.

Two flights departing from the UK were among those affected on Tuesday, 3 November, as authorities responded to alerts involving aircraft travelling to Poland, Spain, Italy and Bulgaria.

Passengers were evacuated while specialist teams searched aircraft for explosives.

All seven alerts were subsequently declared false alarms, with no explosive devices discovered.

The incidents came just a day after a Wizz Air flight from London Luton was diverted to Budapest following another bomb threat.

Ryanair flight from Manchester met by bomb squads in Spain

A Ryanair flight carrying 114 passengers from Manchester Airport was met by emergency services after landing at Murcia Airport in south-eastern Spain.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday morning, prompting Spanish authorities to activate emergency procedures.

Police, firefighters and bomb disposal specialists were deployed as the aircraft was inspected.

Passengers were evacuated before security teams searched the plane.

Francisco Lucas, the Spanish Government’s representative in the Murcia region, confirmed that the Civil Guard found no explosives.

The airport subsequently resumed normal operations.

One passenger described how emergency vehicles surrounded the aircraft almost immediately after it landed.

London Heathrow flight diverted to Warsaw Modlin Airport

A LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from London Heathrow to Warsaw Chopin Airport was diverted to Warsaw Modlin following information suggesting an explosive device might be on board.

The aircraft was carrying 181 people.

Emergency services were deployed and Modlin Airport was temporarily closed while passengers were evacuated and the aircraft searched.

Bomb disposal officers carried out security checks before authorities confirmed that no suspicious device had been found.

The airport later reopened.

A separate Scandinavian Airlines flight travelling from Copenhagen to Warsaw was also subjected to a bomb threat.

That aircraft landed at Warsaw Chopin Airport, where security checks were conducted.

No explosives were discovered.

Fighter jets escort aircraft into Rome

Italian authorities responded to threats against two Ryanair flights travelling to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport.

The affected services had departed from Lisbon and Dublin.

Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted one of the aircraft as part of the security response.

After landing, passengers and crew disembarked while specialist teams checked the aircraft.

Both alerts were subsequently cleared.

Two more aircraft searched in Bulgaria

Two further bomb threats were reported against aircraft travelling to Sofia, Bulgaria.

The flights had departed from Bergamo in Italy and Dublin in Ireland.

Bulgarian authorities deployed counter-terrorism teams to inspect the aircraft after they landed.

Neither search uncovered an explosive device.

The incidents brought the number of affected flights on Tuesday to seven.

Wizz Air flight from London diverted to Budapest a day earlier

The latest alerts followed a separate incident on Monday, 2 November, involving a Wizz Air flight from London Luton to Sofia.

The Airbus A321neo was diverted to Budapest after a bomb threat was received while the aircraft was in flight.

Hungarian military Gripen fighter jets were scrambled to escort the aircraft to Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

Emergency services and counter-terrorism officers attended the airport as the plane landed safely.

The incident prompted additional concern about aviation security after several similar threats emerged across Europe within 24 hours.

Authorities investigate series of false bomb threats

Security agencies across the affected countries are investigating the origin of the threats.

The incidents caused significant disruption to passengers and airport operations, despite no explosives being found.

There has been no confirmed claim of responsibility, and investigators have not publicly identified those behind the alerts.

Authorities have not established whether the threats were coordinated or involved separate individuals.

All affected aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported in connection with Tuesday’s alerts.

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