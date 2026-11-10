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POLICE PROBE Seven Taken to Hospital After Car Hits Pedestrians and Bus Stop in Glasgow’s West End

Seven people have been taken to hospital after a car struck pedestrians on a busy street in Glasgow’s West End, with witnesses describing scenes of chaos as the vehicle reportedly mounted the pavement and crashed into a bus stop.

Emergency services rushed to Hyndland Road at approximately 3.45pm on Tuesday 10 November 2026, following reports of a serious collision involving a car and several pedestrians.

Police, ambulance crews and firefighters attended the scene, where several injured people were treated before being taken to hospital.

Witnesses described seeing people lying injured on the ground, with paramedics working to treat casualties as the road was sealed off.

Police Scotland confirmed that seven people had been taken to hospital for treatment or assessment. The driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Officers are treating the incident as a road traffic collision and have launched enquiries to establish what happened.

Car Reportedly Mounted Pavement and Struck Bus Stop

Witnesses described a frightening sequence of events in which a car reportedly travelled along the pavement before striking a bus stop on Hyndland Road.

One witness claimed the vehicle travelled approximately 50 metres along the footpath, passing through an area covered by scaffolding before returning to the road and striking a parked vehicle.

Another described seeing glass scattered across the area after the bus stop was hit.

“The car hit the bus stop sending glass everywhere,” the witness said.

“People were hit and sent to the ground.

“The car ended up hitting scaffolding surrounding one of the buildings.

“It’s just awful.”

The accounts have not yet been independently confirmed by collision investigators.

Police have not established publicly why the vehicle left the carriageway or what caused the collision.

Injured Pedestrians Treated at Scene

Emergency services mounted a substantial response following the crash, with multiple ambulances and police vehicles attending Hyndland Road.

Eyewitnesses described seeing injured people receiving treatment on the pavement while paramedics worked around them.

One onlooker said:

“The street filled with police cars, ambulances and fire engines.

“Three people were being treated on the ground.

“There was a crowd of emergency service workers surrounding them.

“A young lad was sitting nearby wrapped in a blanket.”

The witness said paramedics spent a considerable amount of time treating two people before they were taken away by ambulance.

Another person who passed the scene shortly after the collision claimed doctors from two nearby GP surgeries rushed outside to help those injured.

The severity of the casualties’ injuries has not been confirmed.

Fire Crews Sent to Major Collision

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two fire engines after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians at approximately 3.50pm.

An early fire service update said two casualties had been transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and six others had been treated at the scene.

Police later confirmed that seven people had been taken to hospital, indicating that the casualty picture developed as the emergency response continued.

The Scottish Ambulance Service coordinated the treatment and transportation of those injured.

The driver of the car was assessed at the scene, although police have not disclosed whether they sustained any injuries.

Police Scotland Confirms Seven Hospital Casualties

Police Scotland issued a statement confirming the circumstances of the emergency.

A spokesperson said:

“Around 3.45pm on Tuesday, 10 November, 2026, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a number of pedestrians on Hyndland Road, Glasgow.

“Seven people have been taken to hospital for treatment, and to be assessed, following the incident and the driver has been assessed by paramedics at the scene.”

The force confirmed that officers remained at the location and were investigating the collision.

Hyndland Road was closed while police and emergency services worked at the scene.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Scotland’s First Minister Responds

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney expressed concern following reports of the collision.

Writing on X, he said:

“I am deeply concerned by reports of a car collision involving pedestrians on Hyndland Road in Glasgow.

“I want to thank the emergency services. My thoughts are with everyone affected and their loved ones.”

Road Closed as Collision Investigation Continues

Police established a cordon around the affected section of Hyndland Road as collision investigators examined the scene.

Emergency vehicles remained in the area into the evening, with officers restricting access while enquiries continued.

The circumstances that led to the collision have not been established.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the incident is being treated as a road traffic collision. There has been no official indication that the vehicle was deliberately driven at pedestrians.

No arrests have been announced in the information released so far.

The road remained closed at the time of the latest police update, and motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area while officers continued their investigation.

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