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TRIP OF A LIFETIME Seven-Year-Old Cancer Patient Enjoys Magical Disneyland Paris Trip a Year After Chemotherapy at Royal Marsden

A seven-year-old girl who was undergoing intensive chemotherapy at the Royal Marsden Hospital a year ago has enjoyed a dream trip to Disneyland Paris alongside her mum and twin sister, thanks to a special charity initiative supported by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

Bella, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, travelled to the famous theme park with her mother, Kim Hearnden, and twin sister Lilly as part of the annual Children’s Magical Taxi Tour.

The remarkable three-day adventure saw seriously ill children and their families travel from London to Disneyland Paris in a convoy of traditional black cabs, supported by volunteer emergency services personnel.

For Bella and her family, the trip marked an emotional contrast to the previous year, when she had spent weeks in hospital receiving high-dose chemotherapy.

From Hospital Treatment to Disneyland Magic

Just a year earlier, Bella had been receiving intensive treatment at the Royal Marsden, spending weeks away from normal childhood activities.

During her hospital stay, she formed close friendships with two other children receiving treatment.

In an emotional reunion, Bella met both friends again during the Disneyland Paris trip.

Instead of spending time together on a hospital ward, the children were able to enjoy the theme park and create new memories.

Her mum Kim described the experience as something she could scarcely have imagined during Bella’s treatment.

“The twins had the best weekend.”

She recalled how difficult life had been a year earlier and said seeing Bella enjoying Disneyland with friends from hospital was particularly special.

The family were able to spend time together without the immediate pressures of hospital appointments and treatment.

London Paramedics Volunteer to Support Families

London Ambulance Service played an important role in making the journey possible.

Paramedics volunteered their own time to accompany the children and their families, ensuring specialist medical support was available throughout the trip.

The service provided two ambulances and two fast response cars to travel with the convoy.

Crews were available to provide clinical assistance if a child became unwell or needed to return home urgently.

John Crowley, an Incident Response Officer and Event Team Commander with London Ambulance Service, explained that the trip offered a welcome break for families who had experienced extremely difficult circumstances.

He said:

“They deserve to experience some happiness.”

Crowley described the joy of seeing children and parents smiling as they arrived at Disneyland.

Hundreds of Children Given Trip of a Lifetime

The Magical Taxi Tour is organised by the Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers, with support from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other organisations.

Each year, volunteer London taxi drivers help transport children living with serious medical conditions and their families to Disneyland Paris.

The journey begins with a special breakfast and send-off at Canary Wharf before the convoy travels towards France.

London Ambulance Service Chief Operating Officer Craig Harman attended the departure event on Friday 25 September 2026 to see the families and crews set off.

He praised the compassion of staff who volunteered to support the trip.

The programme has been running since 1994 and has helped approximately 5,400 children experience the magic of Disneyland Paris.

Mum Thanks Everyone Who Made Trip Possible

For Bella’s family, the experience provided an opportunity to enjoy ordinary family moments after a difficult period dominated by cancer treatment.

Kim expressed her gratitude to the organisers, volunteers, drivers and emergency services staff who helped make the journey possible.

She said the weekend allowed the family to enjoy being together and focus on creating happy memories.

The opportunity for Bella to reunite with her hospital friends made the experience even more meaningful.

A Weekend to Remember

The trip demonstrates the difference charitable organisations and emergency services volunteers can make to families affected by serious childhood illness.

For Bella, Lilly and their mother, Disneyland Paris offered a chance to enjoy a special adventure together after months of uncertainty and hospital treatment.

The London Ambulance Service shared the family’s experience on 1 October 2026 as part of its recognition of staff and volunteers supporting the Magical Taxi Tour.

 

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