JAILED Sex Pest Exposed Himself, Threatened Mum and Kids Near Police HQ

A vile sex predator who flashed a mother and her children while shouting “I want...

Published: 10:20 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 1:04 pm February 18, 2026
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

A vile sex predator who flashed a mother and her children while shouting “I want to rape a white girl” has been locked up for 10 months.

Disgusting Attack Outside West Midlands Police HQ

Quinton Brown, 52, staggered down Colmore Row in Birmingham city centre with his trousers and pants around his ankles on Saturday, 17 February. Terrified witnesses ran for cover inside a nearby restaurant.

The sick scenes unfolded just before 8pm near Lloyd House police headquarters. Prosecutor Simon Hunka told Birmingham Crown Court that Brown exposed himself to the family before verbally assaulting them.

“The defendant noticed them and said ‘Hi girls, I want to rape with a white girl’ repeatedly. Then he grabbed a woman’s face, knocking her glasses off,” Hunka revealed.

Children Terrified as Brown Goes Berserk

The mum’s children started crying hysterically, forcing the family to flee straight into Lloyd House to report the attack.

Before this, Brown had also approached a group of young women, demanding a “white woman,” grabbed one’s face, and dropped his trousers. He then violently attacked a young woman in a wheelchair, knocking her over and leaving her “freaked out.”

Police arrested Brown after he passed out, with the yob telling officers he was the “Milkybar Kid.”

Criminal Record as Crooked as His Behaviour

  • Brown boasts 16 previous convictions for 24 offences, including wounding with intent, gun possession, robbery, and assaults.
  • Last year, he received a suspended sentence for threatening someone with a meat cleaver in the city centre.

His defence claimed Brown’s mental health went downhill after jail, and he deliberately got arrested out of fear for his safety at a Perry Barr accommodation. But Judge Dean Kershaw dismissed this, branding Brown’s behaviour “really quite disgusting.”

“You’re ashamed of what you did. These things affect people for a long time, even if for you they’re short-lived,” said Judge Kershaw.

Currently serving another sentence, Brown admitted, “I didn’t behave properly. My brain was scattered, I was scared. I’m very, very sorry.”

Jail Time Ordered – First Sex Offence but Not the Last Word

Brown pleaded guilty to exposure and two counts of assault. The court sentenced him to 10 months, to be added to his existing prison term. He will remain behind bars until both sentences are served.

Judge Kershaw accepted Brown’s remorse seemed genuine but said the offence was “completely out of character” despite his long rap sheet.

