SERIAL OFFENDER Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Digital Tracks and Shocking Abuse Images

A registered sex offender tried to cover his internet activity from police but got caught...

Published: 1:16 pm February 16, 2026
Updated: 1:16 pm February 16, 2026

A registered sex offender tried to cover his internet activity from police but got caught and jailed for 21 months. Peter Ash, 52, from Kenwyn Hill Caravan Park in Truro, was also found with a horrific image of a dog being sexually abused on his electronic device.

Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Extreme Porn Charges

Ash appeared at Truro Crown Court on Friday, 13 February. He pleaded guilty to three breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, possession of extreme pornography, and breaking his sex offender notification rules. The court ordered him to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

Back in 2022, Ash was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse images and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order as part of his sentence.

Police Probe Reveals Attempts to Hide Crimes

In September 2025, Devon & Cornwall Police got intel about online communications discussing child abuse. Ash was traced and arrested at his home in Truro. Police discovered he hid a mobile device and deliberately tried to avoid detection by:

  • Failing to notify the police of a new device
  • Installing encrypted apps
  • Using a VPN to mask his IP address

This blatant flouting of his order added multiple breaches to his charge sheet.

Police Speak Out on Sentence and Protection

“I welcome the sentence given to Peter Ash at Truro Crown Court,” said Police Constable Dean Martin from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team.

“Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are crucial to protecting our most vulnerable in Devon and Cornwall.

“We take any violation seriously. This case shows our commitment to monitoring offenders and protecting public safety—including those who cannot protect themselves.

“Ash’s desperate attempts to mask his internet history show total disregard for the court order designed to stop him offending.”

If you have concerns about sexual offending in your community, report it via 101 or our website. Call 999 if someone is in immediate danger.

