A stalker who subjected a woman and her family to years of harassment, sexual threats and intimidation was jailed for five years after continuing to contact his victim despite police intervention.

Shaheen Chishti, 54 at the time of sentencing, from Foxglove Street in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, received the prison term at Isleworth Crown Court on 24 April 2024.

The former colleague repeatedly contacted the woman through social media, emails and different telephone numbers, despite a police caution in December 2016.

His behaviour escalated when he contacted the victim’s mother with sexually explicit threats and threatened to throw the woman into water, knowing she could not swim.

In September 2022, he contacted the victim through a workplace application and told her he had retained her personal information from an earlier job.

Chishti was arrested in January 2023 when he returned to the UK from India. Police seized two mobile phones containing extensive communications documenting his harassment.

He continued contacting the victim after being released on bail and was arrested again in October 2023.

On 7 February 2024, Chishti pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to two offences of stalking causing serious alarm or distress.

He received two consecutive sentences of 30 months on 24 April 2024, totalling five years, alongside a restraining order until further order.

The case subsequently reached the Court of Appeal following an attempt to challenge the sentence.

Police Constable Helen Constantinou said: “Officers worked hard to ensure that Chishti faced justice for the persistent stalking and harassment he inflicted on his victim.”

She urged anyone affected by stalking or harassment to report it to police or seek support from the National Stalking Helpline.